Xanddy, from Harmonia do Samba, tests positive for Covid-19; band appearances at New Year’s parties are canceled | Bahia

Singer Xanddy, singer of the band Harmonia do Samba, tested positive for Covid-19. Because of this, the band’s performances at New Year’s parties will be canceled and/or postponed. The information was disclosed through the artist’s social network, this Wednesday night (29).

“With mild symptoms, the artist discovered the contamination after performing an RT-PCR test to fulfill the year-end concert schedule, which would start tomorrow (12/30). For this reason, all the performances of the singer and his band Harmonia do Samba, planned for this period, will be cancelled/postponed,” said the press office.

Also according to the band’s advisors, Xanddy had already completed the vaccination cycle against Covid-19, including the booster dose, as directed and recommended by the Ministry of Health.

“He and the entire Harmonia family regret what happened, as well as all the expectations generated by the public in each region where they would make a presentation. It is noteworthy that, after complying with all the security protocol recommended by Organs competent bodies, new schedules will be widely publicized in our schedule”.

There is no information on whether Carla Perez and the artist’s children were also infected, or any other member of the band. g1 got in touch with the artist’s office, but didn’t get any feedback until the last update of this article.

