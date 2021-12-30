Xiaomi Arms For 2022 With Xiaomi Buds 3 And Xiaomi Watch S1 | Headphones

Xiaomi unveiled two new devices that enable the Chinese company to compete with key rivals in 2022: the Xiaomi Buds 3 wireless headphones and the Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch. Suggested prices are equivalent to R$440 and R$180 in direct conversion. For now, however, the items will be sold exclusively in China.

The announcement took place on Tuesday (28), along with the officialization of the Xiaomi 12 line. It brings triple camera up to 50 MP, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 120 Hz screen. Speaking of the display, the component has decreased compared to the generation last, from Xiaomi Mi 11.

The Chinese manufacturer’s new wireless headset has active noise cancellation of up to 40 decibels thanks to TWS technology, which allows you to pair the headphones independently. It also features HiFi audio streaming, thanks to dynamic drivers.

According to Xiaomi, Xiaomi Buds Pro 3 can withstand up to 32 hours of use on a full charge, as long as it is paired with its own charging case. In a scenario where this is not possible, the headphones should only last seven hours.

The product represents a basic version of Xiaomi Buds 3 Pro, released in early 2020. It will be available for purchase in China on December 31st.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 is a smartwatch with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and a sapphire glass finish. The brand guarantees that the watch has light water resistance (5ATM) and up to 12 days of use without having to recharge it, in addition to bringing NFC and its own GPS.

The device supports wireless charging, has 117 sport modes, with outdoor tracking rights, and promises to monitor the user’s health 24 hours a day, whether exercising or sleeping. In China, this premium watch also hits stores on December 31st.