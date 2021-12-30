Xiaomi plans to outperform competitors and lead global smartphone market by 2024

Xiaomi has demonstrated notable advances in different segments of the global smartphone industry by leading the 5G mobile phone market in Europe and occupying the first position in India, numbers that surpass competitors such as Apple and Samsung in these countries, according to a report released by Canalys in the third quarter of this year. As Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO, highlighted during the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro launch event, in the future the Chinese giant is expected to considerably increase its share of mobile phone sales in the world, leaving the third position and occupying the top of the ranking.





accessories

29 Dec



Curiosity

29 Dec

The company’s growth plan should initially be focused on expanding its number of physical stores in China, the country of origin of the brand and registers around 70% of all purchases in person instead of online orders, a characteristic feature of other regions. According to rumors, the manufacturer is expected to reach 30,000 physical stores in the Chinese market by 2024, the year in which Xiaomi intends to surpass its competitors and become the brand with the highest number of devices sold in the world, a position that currently belongs to the South Korean company.





To stand out even more in China, Xiaomi must compete directly with Huawei, OPPO and OnePlus, which also have a strong influence in Asia and continue to improve their cell phones with a focus on 5G — except for Huawei. As for the other countries, the executive stated that the company will focus on “developing great devices” to compete with everyone equally, but it is necessary to remember that in addition to the quality of the hardware, Xiaomi must also work hard on its operating system if it wants to occupy the first position.

See more about Xiaomi