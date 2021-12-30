Xodó of Flamengo fans, Podolski detonates Paulo Sousa: ‘He deceived and disappointed us’

The departure of Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa from the command of the Polish national team fell like a bomb among fans, journalists and officials in the country. Irritated by the professional’s visit to Flamengo, the local federation intends to take the case to FIFA. This Thursday, via social network, striker Lukas Podolski revolted with the coach.

Xodó of Flamengo fans, the ex-Arsenal player became known among Brazilians after being champion with the German national team at the 2014 World Cup, held in Brazil. Born in Poland and naturalized German, Podolski swore affection to the club since that year – and won honors from the fans on social media.

This Thursday, in a comment made on Twitter, Podolski said he was not satisfied with the Portuguese’s decision to trade a possible trip to the 2022 World Cup for the Rio de Janeiro club.

– Paulo Sousa deceived and disappointed everyone. Poland, where so many love sports and are crazy about football. A country that dreams of the World Cup. Very bad behavior – he typed.

Podolski refers to the fact that Paulo, still helping Poland regain a spot in the World Cup via recap, left the project in the final stretch. In addition, the unexpected departure also included the coach’s initiative to pay his own termination fine. Paulo Sousa arrives in Brazil in the next few days and starts his work at CT do Flamengo on January 10th.