Yago, from the backcountry duo with Santhiago, dies at 29 years old

Died in Paraná this Wednesday (29), at age 29, the singer Yago, from the sertaneja duo with Santiago. The artist was treating a lymphoma and died of a pneumothorax. “The strong and strong voice of our beloved Yago is now being applauded in heaven“, says the official statement of the duo, published on the official Instagram profile.

“Our thanks to everyone who prayed and sent positive energies and to the Erasto Gaertner Hospital team who spared no effort in trying to save this happy, playful and talented boy who will be missed.“, continued the text.

On your personal Instagram, Santiago published an emotional text about the partner’s death. “It was 15 years singing by your side, 15 years learning with you, our story was beautiful, my only scolding was that you left too soon, you always hold back my lack of sense, is it now? What do I do without you? Who’s going to tell me to keep quiet so I don’t swear on television and on the show?“, he wrote.

“My life is simply aimless, I don’t know how I’m going to continue and if I’m going to continue, you were the only person who believed in me, and got the best of me, you took away my right to go first, I’m older right…. Ahhh my boy…I never imagined that one day you would leave me….“, lamented Santiago.

the wake of Yago will happen tomorrow day December 30th, Starting at 8 am in Chapel 2 of the Parish of Orleans, in Curitiba. Burial is scheduled for 2 pm.

Musical career

Yago started his music career at the age of 6 years. Born in Caieiras, a municipality in the state of São Paulo, he participated in the “Raul Gil Program” at age 9 and was part of the second training of the “Train of Joy“, which had eliana as one of the godmothers.