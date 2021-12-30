Z Felipe estranged from his daughter after being diagnosed with viral pneumonia

Virgnia Fonseca, Maria Alice and Z Felipe (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

the country singer



Z Philip





he informed, through social networks, that he was diagnosed with viral pneumonia. First, the doctors had said that the famous man had acute tonsillitis, which had led to the cancellation of some of the musician’s shows until next week.

So far, there is no forecast for the famous return to the stage.



“When I started to feel unwell, we did a bit of testing and examination and I have viral pneumonia. Now, take care, take the medicine so that I’ll soon be well and come back”,



affirmed



Z



, in a post on social media.

The countryman’s wife,



Virginia Fonseca



, is in isolation with the singer, already the couple’s daughter,



Maria Alice



, only 6 months old, is in the care of grandparents.



Z



He even posted that he misses his eldest daughter.

“Guys, stop by to let you know. Yesterday, when I started to feel sick, we took tests and exams, and I have viral pneumonia. Now, take care of myself here and take the medicine”,



communicated



Z



.

Remember that pneumonia—bacterial, viral, and fungal—has flu-like symptoms, such as yellowish phlegm, high fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and can confuse the patient. However, what differs are severe inflammatory pain in the lung, which leads to difficulty breathing, and the persistence of symptoms for three days or more, even after taking the medicine, according to the



Globe



.