Zayla cleans the bar once and for all in In Times of the Emperor by saving trafficked women · TV News

Villain from Nos Tempos do Imperador, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will redeem himself in the final stretch of the series. The shrew and Justina (Cinnara Leal) will be captured by drug dealers to become prostitutes in the Paraguay War (1864-1870), but the young woman will lose sight of the evildoers. The rebel will also save the rest of the women who will be imprisoned with her in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

At the behest of Tonico (Alexandre Nero), several men will begin kidnapping women from Little Africa to make them sex slaves in the armed conflict. Among them, Zayla and Justina will be victims of the deputy’s plan.

Chained to a group, the two characters will head towards the Brazilian border in a cart while being threatened by thugs. Zayla will soon think of a way out of punishment, but Justina will fear for the life of her fellow confinement.

“We have to try or we are going to become the soldiers’ entertainment in the war”, will insist the daughter of Don Olu (Rogério Brito). Then, the young woman will call the attention of one of the drug dealers and advise that she needs to bathe in the river, as it is very hot.

Drunk, the bad character will agree to take Zayla to a nearby stream. “How hot! Water is cool… Come!”, the character will say, to attract the bandit. She will then use the moment to stone the evildoer in the head and steal his fish bowl.

Back in the cart, Pilar’s enemy (Gabriela Medvedovski) meets another drug dealer about to pounce on Justina. “Lift your arms and try nothing!”, will announce Zayla, in the scenes set to air on January 7th .

cruel revenge

The cornered bandit will comply with the woman’s order and even hand over his revolver. Before fleeing, Justina and Zayla will tie the two men to a tree. “Who is your boss?”, the villain will ask one of the boys.

The drug dealer, however, will refuse to say he works for Tonico and will spit in the bitch’s face. Nervous, the rebel will cock her weapon and aim at the rogue. “Don’t get your hands dirty. Let’s go!” Justina will ask.

The character played by Heslaine Vieira will agree and refuse to kill the bandit. The two will thus take the imprisoned women back to court.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.