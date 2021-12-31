12-year-old girl dies victim of H3N2 in Santa Catarina

A second death from Influenza was registered in the State, but without identification of the subtype

Santa Catarina confirmed the first death by H3N2 this Thursday (30). The information was released by Dive/SC (Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina). The victim was a 12-year-old teenager, resident of Brusque, who died in December.

In addition, the Health Secretary also confirmed the death of a 96-year-old woman from Influenza, who lives in Joinville, registered in December. However, the virus subtype has not been identified by Dive.

Until December 2021, 55 cases of influenza were registered in the State, being one case of influenza A (H1N1) pdm09, two cases of influenza B, 47 cases of influenza H3 and five cases of influenza A (non-subtype or inconclusive).

Last week, the State Department of Health had already issued an alert directing cities to carry out the protocol indicated by the Ministry of Health.

In Santa Catarina, influenza virus surveillance is being carried out through collections at Sentinel Units for Influenza Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, in addition to the analysis of all cases of SARS admitted to the ICU and deaths.

H3N2

In the view of the director of Dive/SC, João Augusto Brancher Fuck, although the results on the “neuraminidase (N) surface protein have not yet been released”, it is likely that the virus circulating in the state is H3N2, considering the information on the disease in other states of the country.

“Prevention is one of the ways in which the population is protected. The natural ventilation of environments is one of the main measures to prevent influenza and several other respiratory transmission diseases, such as Covid-19, colds, meningitis, among others”, explains the director.

The director adds that the so-called cough etiquette is essential for prevention. That’s because the infectious droplets expelled in coughs or sneezes can reach up to 1.5 meters away, reaching people and the entire nearby region.

How to prevent?

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol gel; • Use a disposable handkerchief for nasal hygiene;

Cover your nose and mouth with your forearm when sneezing or coughing; • Avoid touching mucous membranes in the eyes, nose and mouth;

Do not share objects of personal use, such as cutlery, plates, glasses or bottles;

Keep the mask on, especially in poorly ventilated places or where it is not possible to maintain social distance;

Keep environments well ventilated;

Avoid close contact with people who have signs or symptoms of flu;

Avoid leaving the house during disease transmission period; • Avoid crowding and closed environments (try to keep the rooms ventilated);

Adopt healthy habits, such as a balanced diet and fluid intake.

Why are cases increasing in SC?

For researcher Fernando Motta, from Fiocruz, one of the reasons for the high dissemination is the fact that we have not faced virus epidemics in the last year. “The lack of circulation meant that we had no contact with the Influenza virus and we did not remember our immune system to fight the virus”, he explains.

The low immunization against Influenza this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the fact that the Darwin strain is “different” from the subtypes fought in the immunization campaigns also favored proliferation. Only 67.4% of people from Santa Catarina able to take the flu vaccine in 2021 attended the posts, according to the Ministry of Health.

“We now return to this subtype H3N2, present in the human population since 1968. Logically, as the years go by, changes occur and this subgroup is associated with the Darwin strain”, explains Mota.