25 deaths and 151 cities in a state of emergency

The Civil Defense of Bahia announced today (30) that the number of deaths in the state has risen to 25 because of the heavy rains that affect the region. Of 163 cities affected by the storms, 151 are in emergency situation.
The number of people injured rose to 517. At least 643,068 people were affected by the tragedy, which forced 91,806 of them from their homes; 37,035 are completely homeless.
Until yesterday, the Civil Defense had confirmed 24 deaths and 132 cities in a state of emergency. The new death was registered yesterday (29) in Ilhéus; it is a 45-year-old man who drowned in the district of Rio do Braço, in the rural area of the city.
According to the government of Bahia, the difficulty of communication between secretariats and authorities caused by the rains may contribute to underreporting of deaths.
The cities that registered deaths due to storms are: Itamaraju (4), Ilhéus (3), Jucuruçu (3), Amargosa (2), Itaberaba (2), Itabuna (2), Prado (2), São Félix do Coribe (2), Aurelino Leal (1), Itapetinga (1), Macarani (1), Ruy Barbosa (1) and Ubaitaba (1).
Argentine help
Bahia Governor Ruy Costa (PT) said today that he will accept humanitarian aid from Argentina even without the approval of the federal government, which yesterday denied the aid offered by the neighboring country.
Earlier, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) argued that help “would not be needed at the moment” and that the Armed Forces, in coordination with Civil Defense, are providing assistance similar to that offered by the Argentines. The president added that Itamaraty had already accepted donations from the JICA (Japan Cooperation Agency).
Amidst criticism, Bolsonaro keeps slack
Criticized for his absence in Bahia at a time when the state suffocates in the face of tragedy, Bolsonaro is off duty in Santa Catarina, where he has been making public appearances alongside his wife, Michelle, and youngest daughter, Laura, and has already declared that he does not expect to have to break the recess.
The Chief Executive has been harshly criticized for taking trips such as riding a jet ski, going to pizzerias and the Beto Carreiro amusement park while Bahia faces the worst rain in the last 32 years.
On social networks, the hashtag “BolsonaroVagabundo” was launched. The president, who sent ministers to the region, today released a video with images of him flying over regions affected by disasters during his administration. “President Jair Bolsonaro has always visited and provided immediate support to places that were hit by natural disasters during his government,” says the text preceding the images.
Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) filed a lawsuit today at the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) pointing out Bolsonaro’s omission in relation to Bahia.
The government promised to allocate R$ 200 million to places affected by the rains — money that serves not only the cities of Bahia, but also other municipalities and states that suffer from storms this end of the year. The amount that will fall to Bahia is considered by Rui Costa as “derisory”.
On a visit to the region, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said he will transfer R$ 12 million to the state. Costa, however, claims that the amount needed to recover the destroyed cities exceeds R$ 1 billion.
Check out the cities in Bahia that are under the emergency situation decree:
