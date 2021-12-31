25 deaths and 151 cities in a state of emergency

The Civil Defense of Bahia announced today (30) that the number of deaths in the state has risen to 25 because of the heavy rains that affect the region. Of 163 cities affected by the storms, 151 are in emergency situation.

The number of people injured rose to 517. At least 643,068 people were affected by the tragedy, which forced 91,806 of them from their homes; 37,035 are completely homeless.

Until yesterday, the Civil Defense had confirmed 24 deaths and 132 cities in a state of emergency. The new death was registered yesterday (29) in Ilhéus; it is a 45-year-old man who drowned in the district of Rio do Braço, in the rural area of ​​the city.

According to the government of Bahia, the difficulty of communication between secretariats and authorities caused by the rains may contribute to underreporting of deaths.

The cities that registered deaths due to storms are: Itamaraju (4), Ilhéus (3), Jucuruçu (3), Amargosa (2), Itaberaba (2), Itabuna (2), Prado (2), São Félix do Coribe (2), Aurelino Leal (1), Itapetinga (1), Macarani (1), Ruy Barbosa (1) and Ubaitaba (1).

Argentine help

Bahia Governor Ruy Costa (PT) said today that he will accept humanitarian aid from Argentina even without the approval of the federal government, which yesterday denied the aid offered by the neighboring country.

Earlier, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) argued that help “would not be needed at the moment” and that the Armed Forces, in coordination with Civil Defense, are providing assistance similar to that offered by the Argentines. The president added that Itamaraty had already accepted donations from the JICA (Japan Cooperation Agency).

Amidst criticism, Bolsonaro keeps slack

Criticized for his absence in Bahia at a time when the state suffocates in the face of tragedy, Bolsonaro is off duty in Santa Catarina, where he has been making public appearances alongside his wife, Michelle, and youngest daughter, Laura, and has already declared that he does not expect to have to break the recess.

The Chief Executive has been harshly criticized for taking trips such as riding a jet ski, going to pizzerias and the Beto Carreiro amusement park while Bahia faces the worst rain in the last 32 years.

On social networks, the hashtag “BolsonaroVagabundo” was launched. The president, who sent ministers to the region, today released a video with images of him flying over regions affected by disasters during his administration. “President Jair Bolsonaro has always visited and provided immediate support to places that were hit by natural disasters during his government,” says the text preceding the images.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) filed a lawsuit today at the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) pointing out Bolsonaro’s omission in relation to Bahia.

The government promised to allocate R$ 200 million to places affected by the rains — money that serves not only the cities of Bahia, but also other municipalities and states that suffer from storms this end of the year. The amount that will fall to Bahia is considered by Rui Costa as “derisory”.

On a visit to the region, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said he will transfer R$ 12 million to the state. Costa, however, claims that the amount needed to recover the destroyed cities exceeds R$ 1 billion.

Check out the cities in Bahia that are under the emergency situation decree:

1. ALCOBASE

2. BITTER

3. AMÉLIA RODRIGUES

4. ANAGE

5. ANDARAÍ

6. ANGICAL

7. APUAREMA

8. ARATACA

9. AURELIN LOYAL

10. BIG DOWNTOWN

11. BAR DO HOÇA

12. MENDES BAR

13. ROCK BAR

14. BELMONTE

15. BEAUTIFUL FIELD

16. GOOD NEWS

17. GOOD VIEW OF TUPIM

18. BREJÕES

19. BREJOLÂNDIA

20. BUERAREMA

21. CAATIBA

22. WATERFALL

23. CAETANS

24. CAMACAN

25. CAMAMU

26. CANAVIA TREES

27. CANDIDO SALES

28. CARAVES

29. SMILE

30. CATURAMA

31. COARACI

32. COCONUTS

33. CONCEPTION OF ALMEIDA

34. CONDEÚBA

35. LAMBS

36. COTEGIPE

37. KRAWLAND

38. CHRISTÓPOLIS

39. DÁRIO MEIRA

40. BASIC SUN

41. CROSSROADS

42. BETWEEN RIVERS

43. EUNAPOLIS

44. SANTANA FAIR

45. FIRMINO ALVES

46. ​​BLUE FOREST

47. GANDÚ

48. GONGOGI

49. GUARATINGA

50. IACU

51. IBICARAI

52. IBICOARA

53. IBICUÍ

54. IBIPEBA

55. IBIRAPITANGA

56. IBIRAPUÃ

57. IBIRATAIA

58. IBTIARA

59. IGRAPIUNA

60. IGUAÍ

61. ILHÉUS

62. IPIAU

63. IRAJUBA

64. IRAMAIA

65. ITABELA

66. ITABERABA

67. ITABUNA

68. ITACARE

69. ITAETÉ

70. ITAGI

71. ITAGIMIRIM

72. ITAJU DO COLONIA

73. ITAJUIPE

74. ITAMARAJU

75. ALSO

76. ITANHÉM

77. ITAPÉ

78. ITAPEBI

79. ITAPETINGA

80. ITAPITANGA

81. ITAQUARA

82. ITARANTIM

83. ITORORÓ

84. ITUBERÁ

85. JAGUAQUARA

86. JEQUIÉ

87. JIQUIRIÇÁ

88. JITAÚNA

89. JUCURUÇU

90. JUSSARI

91. JUSSIAPE

92. LAFAIETE COUTINHO

93. REAL LAGOON

94. SLAB

95. LAJEDÃO

96. LINEN

97. OUR LADY’S DELIVERY

98. MACARANI

99. MANOEL VITORINO

100. MARAGOGIPE

101. MARTIONÍLIO DE SOUZA

102. PET

103. MEDEIROS NETO

104. MIRACLES

105. MUCUGÊ

106. MUCURI

107. NEW WORLD

108. MUTUIPE

109. NAZARETH

110. NILO PEÇANHA

111. NEW CANANA

112. NOVA VIÇOSA

113. NEW HORIZON

114. HIGH MOUNT PALMS

115. PARAMIRIM

116. PAU BRASIL

117. PIRAÍ DO NORTH

118. PLATEAU

119. POTIONS

120. PORT SAFE

121. POTIRAGUÁ

122. MEADOW

123. PRESIDENT JÂNIO QUADROS

124. PRESIDENT TANCREDO NEVES

125. RIACHO DE SANTANA

126. RIBEIRA DO POMBAL

127. RIBEIRÃO DO LARGO

128. RIO DE CONTAS

129. RUY BARBOSA

130. SANTA CRUZ CABRALIA

131. SANTA CRUZ DA VITÓRIA

132. SANTA INES

133. SANTA MARIA DA VITÓRIA

134. SANTANÓPOLIS

135. SAN FÉLIX

136. SAO FÉLIX DO CORIBE

137. GOLDEN SAW

138. TABOCAS DO BREJO VELHO

139. TANHAÇU

140. TAPEROÁ

141. TEIXEIRA DE FREITAS

142. THEOLAND

143. UBAÍRA

144. UBAITABA

145. UBATAN

146. URUÇUCA

147. VALENCIA

148. PATHWAY

149. VICTORY OF THE CONQUEST

150. WANDERLEY

151. WENCESLAU GUIMARÃES