6 Inspiring Netflix Movies to Start 2022 Right

We all really want the next year to be better. Therefore, it is necessary that we are also motivated and inspired to pursue all our goals. A tip is to seek inspiration in motivational movies that are on Netflix’s streaming platform.

There are thousands of titles in the platform’s catalog, but we decided to list some that are in evidence. Each film has a different motivation from the other and they serve different areas of our life, from family, love, ventures and other areas.

The Boy Who Discovered the Wind

This film that hit Netflix in April 2020 is very inspiring because it teaches us that, under the worst conditions, we can overcome difficulties and reach our goals. A young man who lives in Malawi seeks, through knowledge, to improve his development techniques and create things for everyday life.

Until he finds out how to make the underground water flow through the wind force.

Talented Hands: The Ben Carson Story

A poor boy who suffers learning difficulties, but who didn’t give up, faces prejudice and, in the end, after many struggles, becomes a world-renowned neurosurgeon.

It’s a movie that inspires us to believe in ourselves and never stop trying. When we believe, life responds effectively to us and we can do the impossible.

The Secret: Dare to Dream

This story has a lot to do with lessons about the law of attraction and how we can have good energy and fulfill our dreams when we really want something. In this film, a widowed woman with three children hires a worker to repair her home after a major storm.

During services, the man starts to teach her all about the law of attraction, how to get a glimpse of new things and make our dreams come true. His lessons will certainly serve to inspire you too.

Jobs

This movie tells the true story of Apple creator Steve Jobs, played by Ashton Kutcher. The plot brings the experience of the young hippie who, with his strong and determined personality, manages to achieve his goals and starts to have an inspiring life.

The film teaches us a lot about resilience and seizing opportunities.

Skin

The film that tells the story of the king of football arrived on Netflix in February 2021. It is a documentary of how a young black man, unable to afford a boot, with a style of playing football that is different from the rest, managed to establish himself as the best player of all time.

“Pelé” is certainly that movie that will inspire you a lot.

Seven Years in Tibet

Perhaps, this is the most inspiring movie on our list, as it tells the biography of Heinrich Harrer, played by Brad Pitt, who was a very ambitious and self-centered climber. He leaves his wife pregnant and, in a tremendous crisis in the marriage, decides to climb the Nanga Parbat, considered one of the highest peaks in the world. Unfortunately, he doesn’t get his way, but that would be the beginning of a radical change.

The climber was pursued, as England declared war on Germany and he was considered an enemy for being in foreign lands. He was made a prisoner of war and, after several attempts, he managed to escape. In Tibet, he gets close to the Dalai Lama and his lessons make him a better, more humane and more generous man. It’s a movie that inspires us to be a better person.