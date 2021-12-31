96th edition of the São Silvestre race takes place this Friday with the 1st start at 7:25 am; see locks | São Paulo

the first start of the 96th edition of the São Silvestre Race takes place at 7:25 am with the wheelchair users, male and female, this Friday (31), at number 2,000 on Avenida Paulista.

Shortly thereafter, at 7:40 am, the elite female category drops out, and at 8:05 am, the male elite and other categories. In 2019, the competition gathered around 35 thousand participants. Last year, because of the pandemic, the race was canceled for the first time since its inception.

This year, the 15 km race will follow sanitary protocols, but made use of masks more flexible (read below).

São Silvestre was played for the first time in 1924. At the time, 60 athletes signed up, all men, and 37 finished the 8.8 km event played at night. The race created by journalist Cásper Líbero is named after Saint Silvestre, who died on December 31st. He was pope at the time and was canonized later.

Start – Av. Paulista x Rua Augusta

Av. Dr. Arnaldo

Maj. Street Nathaniel

Rua Des. Paulo Passalaqua

Av. Pacaembu

Gal. Viaduct Olímpio Silveira: passage

Av. Dr. Abrahão Ribeiro

Av. Norma Giannotti

Av. Rudge

Orlando Murgel Viaduct

Av. Rio Branco

Av. Ipiranga

Av. São João

Alameda Barão de Limeira

Av. Duque de Caxias

Rua Rego Freitas

Gal. garden

Rua Bento Freitas

Largo do Arouche

Av. Vieira de Carvalho

Republic square

Av. Ipiranga

Av. São João

Street Cons. Crispinian

Ramos de Azevedo Square

Rua Xavier de Toledo

9th of July viaduct

Jacareí Viaduct

Rua Santo Amaro: changing hands

Maria Paula Street

Av. Brig. Luis Antonio

Av. Paulista

Arrival: Av. Paulista 900

The Traffic Engineering Company (CET) of São Paulo began on Wednesday (29) the special transit operation.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, access to Avenida Paulista will be controlled this Friday (31), to avoid crowding at the starting and finishing points of the corridors, as is traditional in São Silvestre editions.

From 1 am – interdiction of the roads that cross Av. Paulista, with the exception of Bela Cintra, Teixeira da Silva and Leôncio de Carvalho streets;

interdiction of the roads that cross Av. Paulista, with the exception of Bela Cintra, Teixeira da Silva and Leôncio de Carvalho streets; From 5am – interdiction of access to Av. Major Natanael in the Night Ilustrada Tunnel;

interdiction of access to Av. Major Natanael in the Night Ilustrada Tunnel; From 6:30 am – interdiction of the rest of the race course;

interdiction of the rest of the race course; From 12pm – release of Av. Paulista, towards Paraíso/Consolação, between Alameda Casa Branca and Rua da Consolação, and towards Consolação/Paraíso along its entire length;

release of Av. Paulista, towards Paraíso/Consolação, between Alameda Casa Branca and Rua da Consolação, and towards Consolação/Paraíso along its entire length; From 5pm – forecast of total release of Av. Paulista in both directions;

Assembly of the structure for the São Silvestre Race on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo (SP), this Wednesday (29).

The event, with protocols presented by the organization, was approved by the Municipal Health Department. Proof of vaccination is required for all participants.

Initially scheduled for 2020, the 15 km test is scheduled to take place on December 31 of this year, with updated sanitary protocols and adapted to the measures established by the State Health Department in the Official Gazette.

One of the biggest changes at São Silvestre this year will be the absence of the public in the Avenida Paulista region, where the race starts and finishes.

At these points, where there is a greater concentration of people, the use of a mask will be mandatory for everyone, including athletes, but it will be optional during the competition.

Athletes registered in the competition will carry a vaccination stamp on the number that is stamped on each one’s jersey.

“The City of São Paulo informs that a protocol was established for all stages of the São Silvestre race, from the removal of the kits to the dispersion. The rules, defined by the Municipal Health Department (SMS) in conjunction with the organization of the race, require the use of a mask at the concentration sites, at the start and finish. Proof of vaccination against Covid-19 is required for all participants in the race,” says a note.