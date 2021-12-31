‘A Dilha Perdida’ in a film translates the discomfort of Elena Ferrante’s book – 12/30/2021 – Illustrated

Leda, a university professor, goes to the coast during school holidays. She is 48 years old, separated, and has two adult daughters: Bianca and Martha, aged 25 and 23. At first, she seems to enjoy the freedom of this journey, but ends up obsessed with a young mother, Nina, and her young daughter, Elena, whom she always meets on the beach, accompanied by the girl’s doll.

These figures drag Leda into an uncomfortable immersion in her own life story, in her own experience with motherhood, and lead her to commit a thoughtless act, which she herself cannot understand.

When the film adaptation of “The Lost Daughter”, a novel by Elena Ferrante, was announced, the expectations of its readers, an entourage so faithful and heated that it gave rise to the movement called “Febre Ferrante”, soared.

For the first time, a work by the author would be adapted by a woman, actress Maggie Gyllenhall, in her directorial debut, a significant achievement for several reasons. One of them is that Ferrante scrutinizes themes dear to women in his books, such as motherhood, and does so from a perspective rarely seen, exploring the ambivalence of this unique experience.

The history of the adaptations of Ferrante’s work for the cinema begins in 1995, with the release of the praised “Amor Molesto”, a film by Mario Martone, inspired by the homonymous novel, the first published by the author —in Brazil, “Um Amor Incômodo”. Ten years later, Roberto Faenza took Ferrante’s second novel to the screen with “Dias de Abandono”, a slightly more controversial version.

In 2018, it was the turn of the Neapolitan tetralogy, considered the author’s masterpiece, to be transformed into an HBO series, created by Saverio Constanzo —”A Amiga Genial”, which will soon premiere its third season and has been very moving. Netflix has announced that it will adapt the last novel published by the writer, “A Vida Liar dos Homens”, in the format of a miniseries.

With the debut of “The Lost Daughter” this Friday (31) on Netflix, the author completes the feat of having all her novels adapted to the audiovisual format, some with more, others with less success — the film inspired by “Days of Abandonment” leaves a lot to be desired.

In the case of an author as beloved as Ferrante, it can be difficult to let go of the literary work in order to appreciate the cinematographic work without taking the novel as a template. For this reason, it may be important to watch “The Lost Daughter” at least twice: the first time to see how some emblematic passages in the book were translated into visual language, and the second time to enjoy the film itself, as an autonomous work. Critic and professor Ismail Xavier reminds us, in a text about literary adaptations, that the original work is valid as a starting point, not as a point of arrival.

In texts and interviews given by email, Ferrante says that to recreate a story in another language, it is often necessary not only to invent something new, but also to betray the source material. Maggie Gyllenhall’s first betrayal was to have transported the story from Italy to Greece, and the language, from Italian to English, unlike the other adaptations.

For some people, this decision compromises a central element of Ferrante’s books: the city of Naples, with all its peculiarities, which is omnipresent in his novels and, let us say, constitutive of the work.

Olivia Colman’s performance as Leda has garnered critical acclaim — Ferrante herself considers her extraordinary in the role. But it was Jessie Buckley who got my attention. She, who plays the younger Leda, is really flawless in some challenging scenes.

Anyone who has read the book imagines the challenge of adapting a dark, ambiguous story, full of gaps and between the lines like this one, narrated in the first person by the protagonist. But Gyllenhall did it masterfully, without relying on the voice-over feature, with elements typical of cinema: improbable angles, exquisite acting, editing and sound design that greatly enrich the narrative and convey, in other ways, the discomfort that reading the romance provokes.

The director, who is also a mother, said that she felt represented for the first time when she read Ferrante’s novel, that she does not hesitate to overlay the beauty and the ugly of every human experience, especially the relationship between mothers and daughters.