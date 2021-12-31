A man shoots a 16-year-old daughter in his garage after mistaking her for an intruder; know details

A shocking case gained attention in the United States this Wednesday (29), when a man shot and killed his own daughter after mistaking her for an invader. The tragedy happened in Columbus, Ohio, and according to Fox News, the young woman’s mother reported it to the police.

According to records, the incident occurred around 4:30 am last Wednesday in the family’s garage, shortly after the security system was activated. The man heard the movement and decided to investigate what was going on. It was then that, thinking he was a criminal, he shot his daughter. The mother, whose name was not revealed, contacted the police and reported that 16-year-old Janae Hairston was lying on the garage floor after being shot by her father.

According to a recording obtained by The Columbus Dispatch newspaper, both parents could be heard frantically begging their daughter to wake up. “My husband made a mistake and shot her because he thought she was an intruder”, said the mother. “She was in our garage and my husband just didn’t know what was going on. My God”, lamented the woman, in her call to the authorities.

Emergency personnel arrived a few minutes later and transported Hairston to the local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:42 am, just over an hour after being shot. After the incident, the Columbus Police Division informed that the tragedy is still under investigation and reinforced, in a note, that no one has been formally accused of a crime so far. The case was referred to the Franklin County, Ohio Attorney’s Office for review.