A Place in the Sun slips up with mutated hair and a child’s disappearance · TV News

A Place in the Sun presents vacillations that are not even justified. The most glaring is the case of Joy’s brother (Lara Tremourox), Anderson (Álvaro Brandão), who appeared in the first few weeks but evaporated. Not even the children’s mother, Inácia (Yara de Novaes), commented on what would have happened for the heir to disappear in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. In addition, continuity errors draw attention, such as Noca’s (Marieta Severo) hair, which has already grown, shrank and changed its tone from one scene to another.

The graffiti artist’s mother appeared with her young children at the door of Ravi’s (Juan Paiva) apartment for the first time in the chapter that aired on November 16th . At the time, she was after the oldest heiress who had disappeared from the house. Joy then asked what Inacia wanted.

“What do you think? Look at the boys’ faces, everything’s hungry. And you’re wasting it on ink. Because Adel’s mother [Samantha Jones] he told me,” yelled the then unemployed. “You made the children, so take care of them. Because if you cared about them, about me, you wouldn’t be supporting a big guy,” Joy replied on the tin.

Afterwards, Inácia came out spitting out squirts, while the graffiti artist apologized to the little ones: “Today the sister won’t be able to help. But you’ll grow and become very strong. You’ll be able to get out of there just like I did”, lamented the character from Lara Tremourox.

In the next chapter, on November 17, Joy returned to her mother’s house. She slept on a mattress in the same room as the two children, Yasmin (Maithê Rodrigues) and Anderson, occupy a bunk bed. Days later, after getting pregnant, the graffiti artist asked Ravi for money to give to the mother who didn’t even have gas to cook for her children.

Joy’s brother’s performer name in credits

Joy even took care of her siblings so her mother went looking for a job and complained about the “nursery” in her house. The name of Álvaro Brandão even appeared in the credits of the novel written by Lícia Manzo.

However, after Ravi and his wife moved to the impoverished community, and the story of sexual abuse in Inacia’s house came to light, the boy had already had “disappearing tea”. From there, it’s as if he never existed in Joy’s family.

Another detail that caught our attention was the continuity error around the scenes in which Noca met Napoleão (Rui Rezende) in a hospital. The sequences of Marieta Severo with Rui Rezende showed, in the same chapter, on December 14, the actress with shorter hair and dyed ends, and also with longer hairs and all white.

Marieta Severo’s hair changes several times

With the entire telenovela recorded, the slips are on the air, and the most attentive fans comment on social media. Globo was contacted for the report of TV news and stated that child actor Álvaro Brandão is still in the plot. The station also remembers that the soap opera was recorded during the pandemic.

For those who don’t know, Um Lugar ao Sol began recording in the beginning of 2020, but had the works halted because of the Covid-19 pandemic in March. The actors returned to recording their scenes in November of the same year, but filming had to be extended until September this year due to security protocols adopted by Globo.

Some points that bothered the viewer, such as a yellowish filter in the first scenes, were corrected by the team of artistic director Maurício Farias. Currently, the serial no longer has this filter. Scenes are more colorful and natural.

A Place in the Sun will have a total of 107 chapters.

