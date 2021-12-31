A target for Palmeiras, João Pedro is one of the Brazilians with the most goals in the history of the Italian Championship

Palmeiras has a new target to strengthen their team for the 2022 season: forward João Pedro Galvão, from Cagliari, Italy. The 29-year-old player has been monitored by the club and may be one of the new features of the current two-time Copa Libertadores da America champion.







João Pedro is the jersey 10 of Cagliari (Photo: Instagram/Cagliari) Photo: Throw!

Revealed by Atlético Mineiro, where he debuted as a professional in 2010, João did little in Brazilian football. There were only ten matches in their first year, being negotiated with Palermo, also from Italy, right after. The player also returned to Brazil in 2012, to defend Santos, after quick spells at Vitória de Guimarães, from Portugal, and Peñarol, from Uruguay. At Peixe, however, he only took to the field ten times and never hit the net.

The striker only gained prominence in 2013/2014, when he scored 9 goals in 42 games for Estoril, from Portugal. The good performance caught the attention of Cagliari, who signed him the following season. Back in Italy – he had had only four appearances for Palermo in 2010 -, he became the number 10 shirt and one of the references of the team.

João Pedro already has 82 goals in 254 matches for the Italian team, being the second best scorer for the club this century. For Serie A, there are 67 goals scored in 200 appearances, making the striker the seventh Brazilian with more goals in the history of the Italian, ahead of the likes of Ronaldo, Amoroso and Alexandre Pato.

His most scoring season came in 2019/2020, when he swelled the net 19 times in just 39 games. Eighteen of them were scored in the Italiano, finishing 5th in the league’s top scorers, trailing only Immobile of Lazio, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus, Lukaku of Inter Milan and Caputo of Sassuolo.

BRAZILIANS WITH THE MOST GOALS IN THE HISTORY OF THE ITALIAN

1 – Mazzola – 216 goals

2 – Luis Vinicio – 152 goals

3 – Dino da Costa – 107 goals

4 – Sergio Clerici – 103 goals

5 – Angelo Sormani – 97 goals

6 – Adriano – 79 goals

7 – Kaka – 77 goals

8 – Bald – 73 goals

9 – João Pedro Galvão – 67 goals

10 – Éder – 60 goals