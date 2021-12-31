About 70% of real estate funds trade below book value. Opportunity? analyst explains

December has been a month of strong appreciation for real estate funds. The IFIX – the index that gathers the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – accumulates an increase of more than 8% in the period. Even with the performance, most of the funds that make up the indicator still trade below their equity value.

According to data from Economatica, a financial information platform, 72 of the 103 Ifix funds have a P/VPA (price on equity) below 1, which would indicate that they are traded at a discount. Quotations are considered close to the value together the closer the P/VPA ratio is close to 1.0. The calculation is based on the quotations of December 29, 2021.

Considering the sectors, funds in the corporate slab segment are currently the most discounted, with an average P/VPA of 0.81. The so-called “paper” funds, which invest in fixed-income securities and which appreciated the most in 2021, trade closer to equity value, that is, close to or above 1.

Segment P/VPA Titles and Val. Mob. 1.00 Others 0.95 Logistics 0.94 Hybrid 0.90 malls 0.85 Corporate Slabs 0.81

Source: Economatica (12/29/2021)

In the assessment of João Vitor Freitas, real estate fund analyst at Toro Investimentos, the figures above reflect the detachment between the prices of FIIs in recent months and negotiations in the real estate sector.

“We are seeing transactions involving very good buildings being sold for up to R$40 thousand per square meter, while real estate funds’ properties were being traded for R$20 thousand or R$25,000 per square meter”, recalls Freitas. “So we really saw this price detached from reality. And the P/VPA gave clues about that”, he says.

On the other hand, the analyst warns that a low P/VPA does not necessarily indicate that the real estate fund is cheap. According to him, the indicator works well with “paper” funds and FoFs, funds of funds. However, the equity value of “brick” funds may be outdated, which would hamper the analysis.

“The book value of corporate slabs, shopping malls or logistics warehouses may be out of date and the annual revaluation of spaces may reduce or increase P/VPA”, he explains.

Freitas reinforces the recommendation of other analysts that the analysis of real estate funds also involves aspects such as location of properties, tenants and portfolio management.

In the last session of the year, Ifix closed with a new increase, this time of 0.55%, to 2,804 points. It was the 11th session of gains in a row for the indicator, which closed the week up 2.99%. In the month, the Ifix accumulates a high of 8.78% and, in the year, a fall of 2.27%.

Thursday’s biggest highs (30):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) KFOF11 Kinea FoF Titles and Val. Mob. 3.5 JSRE11 JS Real Estate Hybrid 2.02 XPSF11 XP Selection Others 1.72 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs 1.63 RBRF11 RBR Alpha Titles and Val. Mob. 1.62

Biggest casualties this Thursday (30):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) XPCM11 XP Corporate Macae Corporate Slabs -0.96 HGLG11 FII CSHG LOG Logistics -0.5 RBED11 Rio Bravo Educational Income Others -0.48 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. Mob. -0.47 HABT11 Habitat II Titles and Val. Mob. -0.34

Source: B3

Malls Brasil completes acquisition of Madureira Shopping; General Shopping and Hedge Atrium revaluate properties

Malls Brasil (MALL11) completes acquisition of Madureira Shopping, in Rio de Janeiro

In a relevant fact released this Wednesday (29), the Malls Brasil Plural fund announced the completion of the purchase of Madureira Shopping, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The deal was closed for R$ 286 million.

With over 30 years of existence, the commercial complex has 37 thousand meters of gross leasable area (GLA) and receives, on average, 1.4 million customers per month.

Currently, Madureira Shopping houses 170 stores, including eight megastores and 25 food options, in addition to having parking for approximately 600 cars. The site also has a high-end cinema, featuring 5 rooms with the latest equipment, operated by Kinoplex.

As of January 2022, Malls Brasil is entitled to all the rents received by the commercial complex. With the acquisition, the fund projects an annual dividend distribution of R$1.10 per share.

Malls Brasil already had stakes in Maceió Shopping (AL), Shopping Tacaruna (PE), Suzano Shopping (SP), Shopping Taboão (SP), Boulevard Shopping Feira (BA), Shopping Park Lagos (RJ) and Shopping Park Sul (RJ) ).

General Shopping (FIGS11) and Hedge Atrium (ATSA11) revalue properties

In the final stretch of 2021, two real estate funds announced the realization of the annual real estate revaluation. Among them is General Shopping, which had the book value of the portfolio increased by 5.61%.

With a net worth of R$ 269 million, the fund currently has interests in the Bonsucesso and Maia shopping malls, both in Guarulhos (SP).

The revaluation of Atrium Shopping Santo André, owned by the Hedge Atrium fund, showed a 10.7% reduction in the book value of the commercial complex located in the ABC region, in the State of São Paulo.

The difference indicated by the revaluation represents a drop of 9.95% in the equity value of the fund’s share traded on the Stock Exchange, considering the date of December 29, 2021.

Real estate turnover: Digital Transformation Advances Among Bank Branches

Brazilian private banks are rushing to adapt their physical networks to the new market reality, which requires greater investment in digital channels. Closing down agencies that become meaningless is an important part of this transition. However, in order not to lose important points of contact with customers, conglomerates have been calling for solutions that maintain addresses, but with a different configuration.

In the last five years, Santander, Bradesco and Itaú, the three largest private banks in the country, closed 3,000 physical branches. In many cases, there is a merger of branches, but in parallel, the three banks have been experimenting with models that maintain the units, but without a cashier or revolving door, which reduces operating costs and, in some cases, the space occupied by the branches. .

Read more:

Bradesco, for example, has around a thousand business units, which are agencies focused on doing business, and not on ordinary transactions. The new configuration does away with the cashiers and the cash associated with them and at the same time, it reduces costs and increases productivity. All business units emerged from former branches that were converted. Upon conversion, costs drop 14%. Productivity, on the other hand, rises 37%, according to the bank.

