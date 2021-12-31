Accor to open a Novotel in Recife

THE Accor informed that he signed a contract to inaugurate the Novotel Recife Ground Zero, in 2023. The project, with an investment of R$ 150 million, was signed in partnership with the Porto Novo Recife Consortium, which is made up of the companies Hima Participações, GL Empreendimentos, Excelsior Seguros and Maxxima Empreendimentos.

“The implementation of a Novotel deserves the best efforts, and for this reason we closed the agreement with Accor, which will bring the best of international hotels to our project and city”, reveals Hilson Macedo Neto from the company Hima Participações.

The hotel will feature a unique architecture developed by Jerônimo da Cunha Lima, a Recife architect with an extensive portfolio of renowned projects. Jerônimo promises to bring to the new unit all the natural and dazzling climate of the Pernambuco capital. In addition, the structure of the internal areas will be developed in accordance with the global standard of the Novotel brand, with emphasis on the Rooftop, which will be designed to be one of the hottest places in Recife.

For Romero Maranhão, from Maxxima Empreendimentos, Pernambuco has enormous potential for tourism and events, “We are proud to deliver this gift to the capital of Pernambuco, which will be a place of tourist development, good cuisine and job creation”, reveals the businessman.

The complex will have 300 apartments, a convention area with more than 3,500 m², meeting rooms in the WOJO model, two restaurants – one on the Rooftop – swimming pool, gym and a marina with a view.

“We are certain that this hotel will be a success for the region, not only for its location and exuberance, but also for its services and offer of convenience and comfort. The Novotel brand is concerned so that everyday moments become more important and, therefore, offers services that meet different needs“, says Olivier Hick, COO of Econômicas and Midscale Accor Brasil brands

The new development will offer clients a broad portfolio of internationally renowned accommodation options. “Scheduled to open in 2023, the hotel will be a landmark for Recife, due to its complexity of including a convention center, in addition to expanding the hotel complex, as it will be the most complete and modern hotel in the city”, reveals Abel Castro, senior vice president of development and new business Accor South America.

Remembering that the capital of Pernambuco already has 04 Accor hotels, of the Ibis, Mercure and Grand Mercure brands in operation, in addition to the Ibis Budget which will open in the first quarter of 2022.

