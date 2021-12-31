Accused of using bad checks to pay a bet of R$ 76,000 in the Mega da Virada lottery, he becomes a defendant in the courts of Ceará | Ceará

A businessman from Minas Gerais became a defendant in the Ceará Courts for betting R$ 76,000 in the 2020 Mega da Virada using two bad checks at a lottery shop in Fortaleza. He is also accused of applying the same coup in the states of Piauí, Goiás and the Federal District. The process was accepted by the 10th Criminal Court on December 6th.

According to the complaint by the Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE), the 52-year-old man used to buy around R$3,000 in games weekly. Until last year’s Mega Sena da Virada week, he made the largest number of bets, totaling R$76 thousand. As payment, he presented the lottery owner with two checks worth R$38 thousand each.

According to a report by the owner of the establishment, the man always asked for extended deadlines to pay the bets, claiming that his company was on recess. He also said that he owned a shopping mall in the city of Caucaia, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, in addition to having a high-level office in the prime area of ​​the capital of Ceará.

1 of 1 Mega da Virada 2021 can pay the biggest prize in history: R$ 350 million — Photo: Roberto Gardinalli/Futura Press/Estadão Conteúdo Mega da Virada 2021 can pay the biggest prize in history: R$ 350 million — Photo: Roberto Gardinalli/Futura Press/Estadão Conteúdo

It turns out that when going to the bank, the victim was unable to clear the check because of a discrepancy in the signature and did not receive the money. He even went to the address of the company indicated by the businessman, but there was nothing there. Only then did he realize that he had fallen for a coup and filed the complaint with the Court.

The businessman’s defense denies that the client has committed a crime and that he does not know why the bank was unable to cash the money. He also stated that the accused had already paid R$20,000 to the lottery owner and tried to reach an agreement to pay the remaining debt.

The Public Ministry and the Civil Police asked for the entrepreneur’s preventive detention, but the Court has not yet ruled on the case.

The 2021 Mega Sena da Virada draw will pay the biggest prize in the history of Caixa’s lottery. The estimate is that the bettor who hits the six tens will win a prize of R$ 350 million.

With the hefty sum, it is possible to buy almost 6,000 popular cars for R$ 60,000 or 700 apartments for half a million each. If the bettor wants to invest in savings, the income can reach R$ 1.5 million per month in addition to R$ 350 million.

Bets for the Mega da Virada can be placed until 17:00 this Friday (31). The single bet costs R$4.50 and can be made at lottery outlets, on the Caixa lotteries website or even on the Caixa Lotteries app. The draw is scheduled to take place at 8pm.