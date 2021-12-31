Action by players in the STJD puts at risk Avaí’s vacancy in Serie A in 2022 – 12/30/2021

Avaí became the target of a notice of infraction at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) because of back wages during the 2021 season. If the process goes on and a conviction happens, the club runs the risk of losing points. Depending on the judges’ understanding of the application of the loss of points in Serie B 2021 or in a future tournament, access to Serie A in 2022 may be revoked. If Avaí does not go up by decision of the STJD, the CSA would have the fourth place in the elite in 2022.

The situation came to the STJD because a group of players consisting of Diego Renan, Edilson, Iury, João Lucas, Jonathan, Rafael Pereira and Ronaldo sought the Union of Professional Soccer Athletes of the State of Santa Catarina (SAPFESC), which notified the club and took the case to court.

The entity that represents the athletes claims that it contacted Avaí in August to try to speed up the payment, but the debt to the players continued. The Union’s complaint against Avaí is based on the regulation of Série B and also mentions the Pelé Law.

THE caput of article 17 of the Series B regulation says: “The club that, for a period equal to or greater than thirty (30) days, is in arrears with the payment of remuneration, due solely and exclusively during the CHAMPIONSHIP, as agreed in the Special Contract of Sports Work, the registered professional athlete, will be subject to the loss of 3 (three) points per game to be played, after recognition of the delay and default by decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD)”.

The text of the Serie B regulation, however, states that “if there is no match to be played by the defaulting club when the sanction is imposed, the punitive measure will consist of deducting three points from those already won in the championship”. He adds that “the rule will be valid from the beginning of the Championship until 30 days after its end”.

deadline and promise

The STJD’s attorney gave a period for Avaí to manifest itself. But the trial will start after the court recess period on January 20th. In other words, the case will not be resolved immediately. After the club’s statement, the attorney’s office assesses whether the complaint is appropriate.

Avaí can resolve the situation before any trial. The club’s new president, Júlio César Heerdt, takes office on Saturday and has already promised to rectify the situation.

“I hereby publicly reaffirm the commitment of the entire new board, which will assume their positions on January 1st, with the payment of the back wages of athletes and employees. I am aware of the complaint forwarded to the STJD, following closely the progress of the facts and certain that the best solution to the problem will be found. Avaiana fans can rest assured: we will play Serie A in 2022”, he assured, via Twitter.

The application of a possible loss of points in Series B 2021 or Brasileirão 2022 depends on how the judges will handle the case — if the process goes forward. There are some parameters from the past in the STJD, such as the loss of points by Santa Cruz — sentenced in 2017 and which lost points in the 2016 Series A — and by Sport, sentenced in 2019 for the 2018 salary delay. But the composition of the STJD Plenary ( the maximum instance) was different. There are auditors who can interpret the issue as a change in a championship whose final result has already been approved. Therefore, the eventual punishment would be applied in the subsequent championship.

Possible beneficiary of Avaí’s punishment, if it is applied in 2021, the CSA informed “that it is observing all the news and movements involving a possible loss of points by a team that played in Serie B, in 2021”. The club added that, “through its legal department, it is studying the case to obtain more details and, if necessary, to sue the STJD, to safeguard its interests.”