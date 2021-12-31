After 68 tested positive for Covid-19, Anvisa interrupts ship activities moored in Salvador; residents of the capital disembark | Bahia

Anvisa ordered the interruption of the activities of the vessel Costa Diadema, which is anchored in the Port of Salvador. The measure takes place after the confirmation of 68 cases of Covid-19, 56 among crew and 12 among passengers.

According to Anvisa, the decision comes after an epidemiological investigation conducted by the agency and technicians from the Health Departments of the State of Bahia and Salvador, which concluded that there was a community transmission of COVID-19, level 4, inside the vessel.

As a result, all non-essential activities on the Costa Diadema will be interrupted and sanitary safety protocols inside the vessel will take effect until its final destination in Santos.

The operation was scheduled to end on January 3rd. Also according to the agency, local health authorities were asked to grant permission for the disembarkation of passengers who tested positive for Covid-19, who will stay in isolation in hotels provided by the cruise operator. In addition, residents of the city of Salvador were also authorized to disembark.

1 of 2 Ship that is in Balneário Camboriú also passed through the Port of Santos, where the image was taken — Photo: Reproduction/TV Tribuna A ship in Balneário Camboriú also passed through the Port of Santos, where the image was taken — Photo: Reproduction/TV Tribuna

The other passengers, on the other hand, must proceed, in condition of restriction on board, and disembark in Santos, the final destination of the cruise. Anvisa asked that until the ship returns to the city of São Paulo, people pay more attention to the protocols against transmission of the coronavirus.

Also according to Anvisa, the vessel’s reports indicate that most passengers who tested positive for Covid-19 are asymptomatic, and only a few with mild symptoms.

All passengers must be tested for disembarkation in the city of São Paulo, in addition to other sanitary measures determined by Anvisa to those responsible for the vessel.

2 of 2 Navio Costa Diadema has a Covid-19 outbreak in Salvador — Photo: Rildo de Jesus/TV Bahia Costa Diadema ship has a Covid-19 outbreak in Salvador — Photo: Rildo de Jesus/TV Bahia

After disembarking, passengers must be monitored by the Strategic Health Information Centers (CIEVs) of the destination locations.

Anvisa still determines that if there is a better assessment of the epidemiological scenario and sanitary protocols, new operations of the vessel will not be authorized and it will be prevented from leaving the Port of Santos until a new manifestation by the agency.

In a statement, the company responsible for the vessel, Costa Crociere informs that it is concluding the arrivals of guests residing in Salvador and people who tested positive on board.

The company confirms that the Costa Diadema should head to Santos in the next few hours, as soon as it receives permission to depart.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻