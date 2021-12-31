After airline, Itapemirim cancels bus operations in 73 cities | Economy

Gabriel Araújo Itapemirim suspended operation in 73 cities

After the

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA) paralyzed flights and left thousands of passengers on the ground this end of the year,

Viação Itapemirim SA, of the same group, will stop operating 16 bus lines as of January 27, 2022.

These lines serve 73 destinations. The request was sent by the company to the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), which accepted, despite some sections being unattended.

“We emphasize that, despite being included in the market requirements without service by another line operated by the carriers, the lines contained in the aforementioned protocols completed the minimum operation stipulated by law”, informed in a note to ANTT.

The minimum period of operation is 12 months, and the company must communicate in advance to the passengers and to ANTT itself. The authorization for the end of operations is contained in an ordinance published in the Official Gazette (DOU) of this Wednesday.

According to ANTT, passengers who fail to board must seek the company and request a refund of the amount within 30 days of the request.

See the lines affected by the stoppage of road transport

Sand (PB) – Recife (PE)

Belo Horizonte (MG) – Recife (PE)

Brasília (DF) – Maceió (AL)

Itapemirim Waterfall – Campos de Goytacazes (RJ)

Caldas Novas (GO) – Maceió (AL)

Feria de Santana (BA) – Fortaleza (CE)

Recife (PE) – Barra do Garças (MT)

Recife (PE) – Curitiba (PR)

Recife (PE) – Foz do Iguaçu (PR)

Recife (PE) – Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Recife (PE) – São Paulo (SP)

Rio de Janeiro (RJ) – Teresina (PI)

Salvador (BA) – Sobral (CE)

São Paulo (SP) – João Pessoa (PB)

São Paulo (SP) – Santa Cruz do Capibaribe (PE)

Teresina (PI) – Belém (PA)

The Itapemirim Group is under judicial reorganization. He owns the airline ITA (Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos), which stopped flying on December 17 and had its transport authorization revoked by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC).

According to government data, around 117 thousand passengers will be harmed until January 15, when the end of the year and vacation operation ends.