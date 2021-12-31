After closing with Flamengo’s side, Cuiabá surprises and announces the hiring of ex-Corinthians

Cuiabano team prepares to dispute the first division of the Brazilian Championship for the second consecutive year in 2022

THE Cuiabá surprised this Thursday (30) by announcing the hiring of midfielder Rodriguinho, ex-Corinthians, cruise and Bahia.

At 33, the player was intended by Santos, but did not reach a salary agreement with the São Paulo club. Now, he will defend the colors of the Mato Grosso team.

The midfielder is the main new feature of the Cuiabá squad and will meet again at the club the goalkeeper Walter and the left-back Uendel, who were his teammates at Corinthians.

In addition to the arrival of Rodriguinho, the club also made official the stay of six players: goalkeeper João Carlos, defenders Paulão and Marllon, full-back Uendel and forwards Elton and Felipe Marques.

Also part of the squad will be goalkeeper Walter, defender Juan Ojeda, right-back João Lucas (hired by Flamengo), left-back Igor Cariús, midfielders Cristhian Rivas and Marcão and forwards André Luis, Marquinhos and Alesson.

In 2022, the club will play for the first time in South American Cup, after qualifying during the campaign in the brazilian. It will also be the second consecutive year in the national Serie A.

