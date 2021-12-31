After Globo and HBO Max, Angelica starts 2022 on CNN Brasil; Understand · TV News

After leaving Globo and debuting on HBO Max with the series Jornada Astral, Angélica will start 2022 on CNN Brasil. The presenter was invited to Em Alta CNN, a program hosted by Mari Palma and Phelipe Siani — two other former Globo employees, and the interview will air next Saturday, January 1st.

On GloboNews’ competitor news channel, Angélica went to publicize the new program on streaming and debate her professional path after 24 years as a Globo star.

“I’m in this process of self-knowledge, I think we’re living this, everyone is. We’re living in a moment when this program comes as another tool, one more way for people to try to get to know each other”, says the communicator in the conversation.

In addition to the ex-Globo, psychologist Paula Pires and digital influencer Vitor di Castro are also part of the cast of the series on astrology on HBO Max, as astral specialists.

“The pandemic accelerated people’s desire to understand each other in the world, to understand why we were thrown into the house, locked in there. This made everyone reflect a little more on the things that really matter,” says Luciano’s wife Huck to Mari Palma. CNN Em Alta with Angelica will be aired at 12:00 on next Saturday (1st).

Angelica on HBO Max

The presenter’s arrival to the streaming service of HBO, from the WarnerMedia group, was anticipated in June of this year by the TV news. She was already hired to host the program produced by Conspiração Filmes.

In the Astral Journey, the episodes are guided by the zodiac. Guests on each show are always two celebrities who share the same sign but have different characteristics — because, as a consultant astrologer explains in the show, there is a whole birth chart for each, with various elements that influence their personalities.

Through conversations about signs, self-knowledge, personal characteristics and life trajectories, famous people open up easily, which makes the talk show work very well.