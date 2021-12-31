after (new) betrayal, Maiara and Fernando meet again

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on after (new) betrayal, Maiara and Fernando meet again 7 Views

The column LeoDias discovered, exclusively, that singers Maiara and Fernando met again after a turbulent Christmas. The information you will read below has been confirmed to our team by people close to the artists.

Maiara and Fernando’s meeting took place last Wednesday night (29/12). The two were face to face at a dinner offered by the couple Fernanda and Joaquim Luzi, in the municipality of Santa Catarina, Governador Celso Ramos.

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (3)

Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, and Fernando, Sorocaba’s partner, started dating in March 2019John Valentino

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating and-fernando-understand-dating (3)

After three months, the relationship went through its first breakup. On the occasion, Maiara turned off social networks and revealed to journalist Leo Dias that he did so because of attacks by internet usersPlay/ Instagram

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

About five months later, the lovebirds got back together. During a show, Fernando hinted, jokingly, that the break was due to jealousy on the part of the belovedPlay/ Instagram

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

Some time after they got back together, Maiara deleted all the photos with Fernando from Instagram and stated, during a concert she performed at the turn of 2019 to 2020, that she was singleLeo Franco / Agnews

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. she has long red hair***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

At the time, rumors surfaced that Fernando ended the relationship through a phone callAlessandro Cica

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

In January 2020, however, Fernando declared himself for the singer, which drove fans crazy. Maiara, in turn, posted a photo with her lover and stated that the breakup happened because she abused the drinkPlay/ Instagram

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

In May 2020, the singers stopped following each other on social media. Confirmation of the termination came soon after, after the pair from Sorocaba explained the reason for the split live on InstagramPlay/ Instagram

In the color image, people stand next to each other. Two women occupy the center and two men stand on the sides***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

It didn’t take long, and the lovebirds got back together again. Even, several times, Maiara gave hints so that Fernando presented her with an alliance, but she didn’t receive the jewelreproduction

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

In July 2020, Maiara and Fernando broke up again. The singer addressed the fans through social networks, and Maraisa’s twin deleted from Instagram the photos she had with her lover Play/ Instagram

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

A month after another breakup, Fernando shared a video with his beloved singing about jealousy and forgiveness. The publication was made after the singers were caught together in Mato Grosso do SulDisclosure

In the color image, two women are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

Months after the video was posted, Fernando was photographed on a boat ride together with women and without the presence of Maraisa’s sisterPlay/ Instagram

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the centerMaiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (2)

Some time later, Maiara and Fernando were spotted by fans having dinner together. With the circulation of the news, the lovebirds announced the return of datingJohn Valentino

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. she has long red hair***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

At the end of the same month, however, the couple deleted photos together and stopped following each other on social networks.Play/ Instagram

In the color image, two people hug each other and a third tries to separate them***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

In December, after a video of the two kissing circulating through the networks, the singer confirmed another reconciliationLeo Franco / Agnews

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

In February 2021, after coming and going, Fernando and Maiara took a romantic trip to Dubai. There, the singer surprised Maraisa’s sister with a marriage proposal, and she acceptedPlay/ Instagram

In the color image, people stand next to each other. Two women occupy the center and two men stand on the sides***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

In September of this year, the singers’ engagement came to an end. According to journalist Leo Dias, jealousy on the part of Fernando put an end to the commitment, which lasted six monthsreproduction

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating-and-fernando-understand-dating (4)

In November, however, the singers were caught kissing at the wedding of composer Cristyan Ribeiro and, once again, announced a reconciliationreproduction

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. she has long red hair***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

On Christmas Eve, Maiara announced the end of the relationship and vented on Instagram implying that she was betrayed by her fiance. “Two pairs of horns”, wrote the singerPlay/ Instagram

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned on the right and left sides of the montage.***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

Fernando, in turn, manifested himself denying the betrayal. “She’s out of her mind,” the singer told Leo Dias’ column. The statement caused anger in fans, who raised the hashtag “Maiara deserves respect”reproduction

0

During the reunion, Fernando asked Maiara’s forgiveness and promised that he wants to be a new man. According to the report of sources heard by the column, the countryman was emphatic in saying that he will change. The status of their relationship, however, remains elusive: nothing has been settled after the conversation.

Understand the latest crisis in the relationship between Maiara and Fernando

On Friday (12/24), the column LeoDias revealed that the singer Maiara decided to put an end to her relationship with Fernando Zor. Sources heard in our report reveal that the artist’s decision was motivated by betrayal. To close friends, Maiara would have confessed: “I’m tired”.

Also according to reports from sources heard by our report, Fernando was seen at a concert dancing with a girl. Comments published on social networks reinforce that the singer would not have limited himself to dancing with the young woman. It was the trigger for the singer to decide for the breakup.

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘BBB 22’: Tadeu Schmidt tells news of the season in video | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/BBB Tadeu Schmidt at BBB Tadeu Schmidt is as anxious as the audience for ‘Big …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved