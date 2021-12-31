After the prohibition of the MEC, IFB maintains a requirement for proof of vaccination against Covid; UnB evaluates | Federal District

The Federal Institute of Brasília (IFB) and the University of Brasília (UnB) spoke about the order of the Ministry of Education (MEC), published this Thursday (30), which prohibits the requirement of proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in the resumption of in-person activities. In both institutions, the document is already mandatory.

In a statement, the IFB said it would maintain the measure and await a decision by the Supreme Court (STF) on the matter. The dean, Luciana Massukado, stated that “she is following her plan for a gradual and safe return to face-to-face activities, according to which those who choose to participate in face-to-face academic activities must present proof of vaccination.”

UnB said that “it is evaluating, individually and with other federal universities, through Andifes (Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education), the impact on the institution of the opinion of the Federal Attorney General and the order of the Ministry of Education on proof of vaccination at universities and federal institutes”.

In this Thursday’s dispatch, the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, argued that charging for a vaccine is an indirect means of making it compulsory, which, according to him, can only be done through a law.

According to the text, instead of charging for the immunizing agent, institutions must apply the sanitary protocols determined in a resolution by the National Education Council to avoid contagion.

“It is not possible for Federal Education Institutions to establish a requirement for vaccination against Covid-19 as a condition for the return of in-person educational activities, being responsible for the implementation of sanitary protocols and compliance with the guidelines established by Resolution CNE/CP No. 2 , of August 5, 2021”, reads the dispatch.

Since November 29, the IFB requires proof of vaccination to enter the campus of Brasília. According to the institution, the measure is part of the Plan for Gradual and Safe Return to On-site Activities.

In the note after the MEC order, dean Luciana Massukado says that “at this time, our focus is on resuming face-to-face activities. We are following the biosafety, respiratory etiquette and reintegration protocols of the academic community. And the response to the Plan’s implementation. feedback is being very positive and successful.”

“The IFB reinforces the importance of vaccinating everyone, both for individual and collective health”, says the text.

At UnB, the rectory started to require proof for access to places like the University Restaurant and the Library, in December. The measure was defined in a meeting of the Administration Council (CAD) of the university, which intends to partially resume face-to-face activities in the next semester.