Agonizing video catches family rescue in the midst of flooding in Salinas – Gerais

Firefighters carry out the rescue of the family in Salinas by boat (photo: CBMMG/Disclosure) The video of a moving rescue, recorded during the day in Salinas, North of Minas, this Thursday (12/30), was published by the Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais. A family with three people and a dog was saved from the floods that occur in the city.

“It’s flooded here,” says the child who appears on the video, as he asks Mom to turn the cell around and show him around the boat. In addition to the people, it is possible to see a children’s backpack and about three purses and bags, with the belongings that the family managed to get.

Outside, in the water, three soldiers are steering the boat to a safe area. In the recording, it is possible to see a traffic sign indicating the direction of the ‘Passarela da Alegria’, one of the tourist attractions of Salinas, which was also taken by the waters, generating more sadness.

Passarela da Alegria before the floods (photo: Salinas City Hall)

According to the firefighters, at the beginning of this Thursday night, the cities of Salinas, Porteirinha, Rio Pardo de Minas, Rubelita and Taiobeiras had no rain and no flooding in the urban area. “However, the work continues with inspections in risky areas, cleaning of roads, felling of fallen trees and other occurrences that aim to return the places to the greatest possible normality”, says the corporation.

In some rural communities in Salinas, Rio Pardo de Minas and Taiobeiras there are still people with difficult access, requiring the support of helicopters, especially in transporting patients to hospitals and delivering medicines.

Today alone, Salinas had at least 23 occurrences related to rain, the majority for inspections at risk of flooding/flooding/runoff, rescue of stranded people and inspections at risk of landslides.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Ricci