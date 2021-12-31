“Agrees to reduce salary of BRL 3 MI”

After being offered in October, goalkeeper Neto is sounded out by Mengão for the red-black goal in 2022. Little succession in Catalonia makes us see a return to Brazil with good prospects

The arrival of Paulo Sousa made the market for the ball go up in the Flamengo. Obviously, the philosophy of Rodolfo Landim and Marcos Braz is not to hire in a pool, but the Portuguese has already indicated reinforcements to the direction. For example, midfielder André Anderson, from Lazio, matters. Just like Philippe Coutinho, who wants to return to Brazilian football in 2022.

By the way, speaking of Barcelona, goalkeeper Neto is another monitored by Mengão, informs the portal “Fla’s Column”. Reserved by Ter Stegen and without many chances to play, the 32-year-old Brazilian even gives up his high salary for a longer streak next season. In October, it was even offered to Flamengo, but the short window space made any deal unfeasible. Now the club is evaluating an offer to create competition for the titleholder Diego Alves.

With a contract at Camp Nou until June 2023, Neto receives around 6 million euros per season, approximately BRL 3 million per month. As he is not acting, the goalkeeper agrees to reduce his salary at another club to have the chance to return to being a protagonist.

At Flamengo, Diego Alves is going into his last year of contract, he no longer has the morale of two seasons ago and his reserves Hugo Souza and Gabriel Batista are still not seen with complete confidence.

The name of the Barcelona goalkeeper has already been introduced behind the scenes at the club, including the new coach, Paulo Sousa. Now it remains to be seen whether the Catalan club will accept Mengão’s eventual offer. It is worth remembering that the current transfer window in the country runs from January 19th to April 12th, changed according to FIFA’s determination.