Allies criticize Bolsonaro for vacation away from tragedy in Bahia – Politics

Holiday Bolsonaro: near the jet-ski, far from Bahia (photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

President Jair Bolsonaro’s stance of keeping the vacation in Santa Catarina, while thousands of people suffer from flooding in Bahia, has been the target of widespread criticism, including government allies. A hashtag “#BolsonaroVagabundo” est nos trending topics do Twitter desde tera-feira.

The president’s supporters’ assessment that he should act as quickly as possible to lessen the impacts of the tragedy and that his presence in the affected areas would be an encouragement to the victims, as well as a demonstration of empathy.

Bolsonaro’s attitude gave even more ammunition to opponents of the government. Minority leader in the Chamber, Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), pointed out a lack of “compassion” in Bolsonaro. “It’s not just omission and irresponsibility, lack of compassion and love for others. Almost 500,000 people were affected by the rains in Bahia, 20 Brazilians died and 77,000 are homeless or displaced from their homes. And where is the President of the Republic?” , he asked.

PUBLICITY

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) stated that “Brazil’s problem is not ideology, but honesty and competence.” “Bolsonaro forces me to include another problem: the absolute lack of respect and empathy. Only in the most savage dictatorships was a ruler seen enjoying a holiday in the midst of a national tragedy,” he fired on social networks.

On the other hand, members of the government came to the president’s defense and tried to lessen the negative impact of the criticisms. Ministers such as Fabio Faria (Communications), Gilson Machado (Tourism), Marcelo Queiroga (Sade), Tarcsio de Freitas (Infrastructure), Anderson Torres (Justice) and Joo Roma (Citizenship) praised the actions of the federal government in the affected areas. The Ministry of Defense published videos in which the Armed Forces help to rescue people and donate food to the homeless.

Born in Bahia, Rome thanked the head of the Executive and Queiroga for the reinforcements in public health. “As determined by President Jair Bolsonaro, we are reinforcing the government’s actions in the areas affected by the rains. Above all, it is important to redouble our attention in the matter of public health. I would therefore like to thank Minister Marcelo Queiroga for his efforts”, he highlighted.

Four ministers are in the municipalities affected by the rains: in addition to Rome and Queiroga, Rogrio Marinho (Regional Development) and Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights). At a press conference, Marinho also defended his boss.

“The president went to Bahia and was criticized. The president sent the ministers and was criticized. I think that if the president discovers the cure for cancer, he will be criticized,” he ironized. He referred to a visit by Bolsonaro to the state about two weeks ago, in the first sequence of thunderstorms, which also devastated municipalities.

Last Tuesday, the head of the Planalto signed a provisional measure allocating R$ 200 million to the affected areas. However, the document foresees R$ 80 million of the amount for the states of the Northeast, which is insufficient, according to the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT). The PT member is in the south of the state to assist victims of the catastrophe and has needled the president of the Republic. “Governing, taking care of people and there is no way to do this away from people”, he stressed.

Impact on election

According to specialists, the images of Bolsonaro enjoying the holiday, despite the tragedy of the floods, will be political ammunition against him. “Of course, the opposition will use all these images and, above all, the president’s phrase, when he says: ‘I hope I don’t have to go back to work sooner,'” said political scientist Valdir Pucci. “In other words, the president conveys the image of not caring about anything in the country, with nothing that has been happening, such as economic, social and political crises, in addition to this one now, the humanitarian one, which the state of Bahia is going through. greater opponent of the Bolsonaro government than the president himself.”

Andr Csar, a partner at Hold Assessoria Legislativa, recalled that the natural disaster makes the social crisis in the country even more catastrophic, aggravated by hunger and inflation. The specialist highlighted that, in the 1998 elections, the dispute between Eduardo Azeredo and former president Itamar Franco for the government of Minas Gerais had as a determining factor the difference in actions after a storm in the state.

“There was a situation similar to what happens today in Bahia, before the elections. The governor of Minas Gerais at the time, Eduardo Azeredo, was on vacation and was going to run for re-election against Itamar Franco. The former president flew over the affected areas. , he talked to the population, and this was used in the campaign”, he commented. “It was very bad for Azeredo and was considered one of the causes of his defeat by Itamar in that election. So, it has symbolic value, and this can be used against Bolsonaro in the next election.”