Almost 50% of workers in Brazil are in positions with low wages and without social protection, research shows

RIO — Almost half (49.3%) of the employed population in Brazil is in low-wage jobs, with little stability, without a social protection network and with long hours. It is the highest level ever registered by the index created by researcher Bruno Ottoni, from IDados Consulting.

Ottoni crossed the data from the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Continua), from 2016 to the third quarter of this year, when there were 45.8 million workers in these conditions.

The volume and percentage are higher than those recorded in 2019, before the pandemic, which peaked at 44.3 million.

— At the beginning of next year, when the job market is seasonally weak, we will certainly hit the 50% level — predicts the economist.





It will be the time when the majority of workers employed in Brazil will be in low quality, unsafe occupations. The figures released on Tuesday by the IBGE for the quarter ended in October confirm Ottoni’s fear that the situation will worsen in the coming months.

The average real income (discounted for inflation) from work fell 11% compared to the same period in 2020, to the lowest level since 2012. Income is one of the main pillars of Ottoni’s indicator, in the sense that wages are insufficient for buy six basic baskets a month: 80.9% of workers do not earn enough for this.

— Even for those with a formal job, the income is low. In underemployment (those who can’t work the entire day) earn little, and it has been maintained at high levels – says Ottoni.

Under the sun, the couple Alexandre do Nascimento, 53, and Leila Micaele, 52, have been enjoying four years ago at a table with several trays of dulce de leche straws on a corner of Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio. it takes your livelihood. Their monthly income was hit hard by the pandemic.

If before they were able to sell up to 500 straws a day, with two carts, today that number has dropped drastically. The couple also had to stop sales for a few months due to restrictions imposed at the height of the pandemic, but are hopeful of resuming sales this year.

According to Nascimento, they have been struggling to earn up to R$150 a day, less than half of what they were getting before.





Jane Siquieira shows an empty house’s refrigerator. With two children, Sabrina, aged 15, and Enzo Gabriel, aged 9 months, she must spend Christmas with her mother-in-law Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Rice and beans is a luxury for families living this year-end hiatus caused by the transition of the federal government’s social programs Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Little Enzo plays with the Christmas tree that his grandmother, Solange dos Santos, received as a gift from a friend Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Natália Soares da Silva, resident of Vila Americana, in Nova Iguaçu, has four children and no government assistance Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Natalia and her family live with her husband’s odd jobs and have no prospect of having supper and Christmas presents for the children, Camille, 11 years old, Samile, 9, Samanta, 7 and Rael, 9 months Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Cláudia Santiago and her children, Ester, 22, and Abrahão, 18, and her niece Vitória Garcia, 8 years old. Christmas will be like any other day for the residents of Rio das Pedras Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Andréia with her son Yuri on her lap, in Rio das Pedras. Without emergency help, she tries the new benefit, Auxílio Brasil Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Ivania Cabral, 62 years old. With the little money she has, she prefers to buy carrots, potatoes and chayote instead of medicines to treat fever and intense coughing, symptoms she has been experiencing for more than two days Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo A resident of Rio das Pedras, Ivânia has stopped receiving emergency aid and has no income, but dreams of eating rice and chicken for Christmas dinner Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

Gain up to a minimum

— The hope is to get better, right? There is no way to get worse. We return to Copacabana now this end of the year, because of the tourists and the advance of vaccination.

Both lost their formal jobs in 2017 — Leila as a cleaner and Alexandre as a bricklayer. In other words, they do not have the social protection guaranteed by formal employment. This lack of protection is another indicator of low quality of occupation.

Other indicators gathered by economist Bruno Imaizumi, from LCA Consultores, go in the same direction.

— We will continue to see an increase in employment, but the quality of employment is getting worse and worse.

He draws attention to the fact that the proportion of workers earning up to the minimum wage has jumped in recent times, and it is the only portion that grows when analyzing the market by income. Until September, there were 36.4% of those employed in this range.

In 2019, at the same time, it was 29.2%. On the other hand, among those earning more than two minimum wages, the proportion dropped from 35.1% in 2019 to 28.8% now.

For Imaizumi, it will be difficult for the unemployment rate to return to single digits, given the changes in the labor market, which were accelerated by the pandemic. The demand for high skills has left a mass of workers looking for jobs for a long time:

— Those who are getting work today are those who left the market recently, less than a year ago. These long-term unemployed will not be able to relocate, or will accept any wages.

Black situation is worse

In addition to income, Ottoni’s calculation includes those who do not have a formal contract, those who do not contribute to Social Security, self-employed workers who do not have higher education, those who work more than 48 hours a week and those who have been working for a long time. shortly.

— Four dimensions of employment are analyzed: salary, working conditions, stability and security to qualify the occupation — explains Ottoni.

The researcher also made the cut by race and found that the majority of blacks (53.8%) are in precarious places. Like blacks, women, young people and the poorly educated will be the most sacrificed in this uneven market recovery, warns Lucas Assis, economist at Tendências Consultoria:

— The unemployment rate masks the marked heterogeneity of the Brazilian labor market. The most vulnerable social groups, such as women, young people, blacks, in the North and Northeast regions, with less education, will still present quite high unemployment rates.

less income

Gilmar Ferreira Junior, aged 20, left Governador Valadares, Minas Gerais, a week ago, looking for an opportunity in Rio Photo: Leo Martins / Agencia O Globo

Gilmar Ferreira Junior, aged 20, is in this group. He left Governador Valadares, in Minas Gerais, a week ago, looking for an opportunity in Rio. Living with his cousin in Copacabana, the two sell sunglasses on the beach. But Gilmar says that sales are unstable and that he only manages, on average, R$50 per day.

— Sometimes, the customer looks at the price and we do it cheaper, sometimes we don’t sell anything… It’s like that, it depends on the day. The money we raise is for this, to be able to eat at night and in the morning – says the miner, who worked with a formal contract at a telemarketing company, but was recently fired.

Even with more employed workers, low wages and inflation above 10% will not allow the mass of income to grow this year, according to Assis’ forecast, who estimates a 2% drop in income, which represents around 70% of the budget. of families.

*Intern, under the supervision of Luciana Rodrigues