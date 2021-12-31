Almost a thousand Federal Revenue inspectors hand over leadership positions

posted on 12/30/2021 18:28 / updated on 12/30/2021 18:29



(credit: Agência Brasil/Reprodução)

In crisis due to readjustment only to police officers, the federal government is increasingly resisting other categories of civil servants. The National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Sindifisco) reported this Thursday afternoon (December 30), that 951 tax auditors handed over leadership positions.

According to Sindifisco Nacional, the adhesion to the stoppage of the category exceeds 90% of the effective staff. Other categories, such as the Confederation of Workers in the Federal Public Service (Condsef), which represents basic civil service careers, the so-called ‘carreirão’ and the Permanent National Forum of Typical State Careers (Fonacate), representing the elite of the public service, they also mobilize demonstrations and even strikes for the beginning of 2022.

An emergency meeting was held on Wednesday (29/12) to discuss directions on what can be done in early 2022 to try to reverse the situation.

The objective is to negotiate with members of the category that form the basis of the civil service, around 80%, and who receive the lowest salaries within the federal civil service. No readjustment since 2017 and with accumulated inflation of 27.2% since then, the general feeling among employees of the carreirão is one of indignation, according to what was found by the mail.