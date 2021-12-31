AMD president believes 2023 will be the year of the PS5 and Xbox Series X

If you are looking for a PlayStation 5 or of a Xbox Series X, the chances are very high that so far it has not been able to join the new generation. After all, both consoles are being very difficult to find on store shelves, whether physical or virtual.

According to Lisa Su, the CEO of OMG, next year could be similar to the current one, with video games from Sony and of the Microsoft continuing to disappear from the stakes as quickly as they are replaced in 2022. According to her, only emerging in the following year, in 2023.

The devices disappear due to the scarcity of electronic components essential for the manufacture of newer digital equipment, brought about by the current pandemic caused by the coronavirus. This has had a direct impact not only on consoles from Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo and Valve, but also on the production of PC parts, such as some of the latest generation GPUs.

Lisa Su, president of AMD, believes that the peak of supply and demand for the current generation of consoles is not expected until 2022Source: Eurogamer/Reproduction

But Su believes things will be different in just over a year. According to her, the high demand consoles are currently a positive indicator. “The fact that demand is still high says something about the product capabilities captured by Microsoft and Sony this cycle. [de geração] consoles,” she told WCCF Tech.

“We will continue to increase production,” the CEO continued, saying she hopes 2022 will be a year of strong growth for the console market. “If you look at a typical console cycle, you’ll see that the peak is usually actually in the fourth year,” he explained, adding that we should “hope that maybe 2023 is the peak year” of the current generation of video games.

Su believes that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to make the scenario quite unpredictable, but he is positive and says he is happy to see so many players using AMD technology on your consoles.