Americana Bet wins R$1.4 million from Lotofácil

December 31, 2021

By Ana Carolina Leal

In addition to the lucky ones in Americana, bets placed in Santo André and Brasília also won the jackpot

By Ana Carolina Leal

December 31, 2021 at 9:58 am

A bet made in Americana was one of the three that hit the Lotofácil contest drawn this Thursday (30). The other two winners are from Santo André and Brasília. Each of them took R$ 1,424,466.90.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the winners matched the 15 numbers. The sum of the three tickets totals R$ 4,273,400.70. The dozens drawn in contest 2410 were: 01-02-03-04-07-09-10-13-14-16-17-19-20-22-23. The next draw takes place this Friday (31).

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the ticket, and wins a prize if they hit 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

You can also let the system choose the numbers through “Surpresinha”, or compete with the same bet for three, six, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests through “Teimosinha”.

