Ana Maria Braga embarrasses Thelma Assis with a question on Mais Você

Ana Maria Braga left Thelma Assis embarrassed during Mais Você this Thursday (12/30) when she asked the former BBC about children. At 37 years old and living in a 13-year relationship with photographer Denis Cordeiro, Thelma wasn’t comfortable with the question.
Before the doctor could answer, Camilla De Lucas made a joke saying that her friend from confinement would announce it live on the program and it got laughter from those present, breaking the tense atmosphere. Despite being embarrassed, Thelma said she wants to have children.
0
“Ana, my babies are frozen. I already have 37, I did an egg freeze to be able to preserve them, but at the right time”, he said.
From the BBB to life! What a reunion I had with my dear and beloved friends in @More you.
I love this connection that we have and created! @joaoluizpedrosa and @camilladelucas. And this woman people? @thelminha VC is light, an amazing woman, I don’t even have words. pic.twitter.com/h2gRvR0J39
— GIL DO VIGOR (@GilDoVigor) December 30, 2021
Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos