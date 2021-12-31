Ana Maria Braga embarrasses Thelma Assis with a question on Mais Você

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 26 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Ana Maria Braga embarrasses Thelma Assis with a question on Mais Você 0 Views

Ana Maria Braga left Thelma Assis embarrassed during Mais Você this Thursday (12/30) when she asked the former BBC about children. At 37 years old and living in a 13-year relationship with photographer Denis Cordeiro, Thelma wasn’t comfortable with the question.

Before the doctor could answer, Camilla De Lucas made a joke saying that her friend from confinement would announce it live on the program and it got laughter from those present, breaking the tense atmosphere. Despite being embarrassed, Thelma said she wants to have children.

Ana Maria BragaAna Maria Braga

Ana Maria Braga embarrassed Thelma Assis at Mais VocêReproduction / Globe

Thelma Assisi

Thelma Assis said she will have children “at the right time”

Thelma Assis at BBB21Thelma Assis at BBB21

She was the champion of BBB20Reproduction/ Globoplay

Thelma Assisi

Thelma Assis was one of the personalities who sided with Ícaro Silva

Thelma Assis triangulating RED

Indignant with the bullshit and the ex-BBB, Tiago Leifert stopped following the participantDisclosure

Thelma AssisiThelma Assisi

She then vented on social media and detonated the former presenter of the reality showdenis lamb

0

“Ana, my babies are frozen. I already have 37, I did an egg freeze to be able to preserve them, but at the right time”, he said.

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘BBB 22’: Tadeu Schmidt tells news of the season in video | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/BBB Tadeu Schmidt at BBB Tadeu Schmidt is as anxious as the audience for ‘Big …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved