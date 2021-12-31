Ana Maria Braga Receives Astrologer Predictions for 2022: ‘This Force Continues for a Long Time’ | More you

THE More you This Friday, 12/31, New Year's Special

THE More you This Friday, 12/31, New Year’s Special, receives the astrologer Gregório Pereira de Queiroz. With 40 years of experience, he is the guru of many famous people and was welcomed by Ana Maria Braga to spread the forecasts for the year 2022! “My role is to give people the possibility of a path,” he explains.

For the specialist, 2022 will be a year of transition. “It proposes a new collective organization of life”, he says.

“It’s kind of empty, without the pressures that were there in 2020 and 2021 and people asking: What am I going to do? People are going to have more freedom to make choices this year.”

Astrologer Greg gives predictions for the world in 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

In the program, he reveals that he read Ana Maria Braga’s birth chart and gives tips for a prosperous and lasting new year. That communicative strength of yours, which is very impressive […] continues for a long time.

“Ana, try to take a deep breath and bring a positive, renewed 2022 to everyone.”

Ana Maria Braga received astrologer Gregório Pereira de Queiroz — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Check out what the stars say about 2022

See everything that happened on ‘Mais Você’ this Friday, 12/31:

