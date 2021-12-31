analysis by Bolsonaro, Lula and others

In the last episode of the Political Game year, an analysis of who ends the political year higher or lower than the one he started. What is the balance for President Jair Bolsonaro, who has allied with the Centrão, has placed allies in command of the Chamber, of the Senate, as minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF). However, it suffered damage from the pandemic and saw the economy deteriorate and affect the population’s pocket. listen below or here

And for ex-president Lula, whose convictions were overturned by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), while approaching former adversary Geraldo Alckmin. Or Sergio Moro, who launched himself headlong as a pre-candidate for president. As well as Ciro Gomes (PDT), who goes through difficulties, even as a target of the Federal Police.

In Ceará, what is the balance for governor Camilo Santana (PT), mayor José Sarto (PDT), deputy Captain Wagner (Pros) and former mayor Roberto Cláudio (PDT).

The journalists Guálter George, editor-in-chief of Opinion and columnist for O POVO, Carlos Mazza, columnist for Politics, and Érico Firmo, editor and columnist for Politics, will participate in the episode.

WHO ENDS THE BEST YEAR HAS STARTED

Lula (PT)

Captain Wagner (Pros)

Camilo Santana (PT)

WHO ENDS WORSE

Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

Ciro Gomes (PDT)

José Sarto (PDT)

Roberto Cláudio (PDT)

DIVIDED OPINIONS

Sergio Moro

