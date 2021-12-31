Anchieta and Imigrantes highways have congestion towards the coast of SP | Santos and Region

The Anchieta, Imigrantes and Padre Manoel da Nóbrega highways have congested traffic this Friday morning (31) towards the coast of São Paulo. According to Ecovias, the expectation is that between 420,000 and 650,000 vehicles use the roads towards the coast of São Paulo between December 28, 2021 and January 3, 2022.

Traffic is congested on the Imigrantes highway, towards the coast, from km 23 to km 43; and intense between km 48 and km 56, due to the high flow of vehicles. On the Anchieta highway, the driver encounters congestion on the lane towards the coast, from km 25 to km 31.

2 of 3 Anchieta Highway Toll, coastal direction, around 9:30 am — Photo: Reproduction/Ecovias Anchieta Highway toll, coastal direction, around 9:30 am — Photo: Reproduction/Ecovias

There is also a record of congestion on the Padre Manoel da Nóbrega highway, towards Praia Grande, from km 285 to km 292, due to the large volume of vehicles.

The Anchieta-Imigrantes System (SAI) is in Operation 7×3 Descent. The driver has the option of going down to the coast along the two lanes of Via Anchieta, in addition to the south lane of Imigrantes. The ascent, in turn, is carried out only along the north lane of Imigrantes.

3 of 3 Rodovia dos Imigrantes, coastal direction, this Friday morning — Photo: Ecovias Rodovia dos Imigrantes, coastal direction, this Friday morning — Photo: Ecovias

To meet demand, the SAI will operate until December 31, most of the time, in Downhill Operation. The operation will be implemented from 7 am and will remain in effect until 10 pm on Friday (31).

Regarding the return of vehicles, the Uphill Operation (2×8) will take effect from 5pm on Saturday (1st) and will remain uninterrupted until midnight on Monday (3).

During Operation Uphill, the user can choose to go up the mountain either on the north or south lane of the Imigrantes highway and also on the north lane of via Anchieta. The descent will be made exclusively along the south lane of via Anchieta.

Check the peak hours:

Friday from 12 am to 9 pm

Saturday from 4:00 pm to 11:59 pm

Sunday from 12:00 to 23:59

Monday from 12:00 to 23:59