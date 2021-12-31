Anvisa suspends ship activities due to covid

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) reported today (31) that it had interrupted the activities of the ship Costa Diadema, which docked at the port of Salvador, after identifying community transmission of covid-19 on the vessel. The vessel will return to the port of Santos (SP) and will be unable to operate “until there is a better assessment of the epidemiological scenario and health protocols”, says a note released by the agency.

According to the statement, the measure was adopted yesterday afternoon (30) after “epidemiological investigation” conducted by Anvisa and the Health Departments of Bahia and Salvador.

Costa Crociere, which operates the ship, informed, through its press office, that the vessel “is moored in the port of Salvador, where the arrivals of guests residing in the region and people who tested positive on board are being completed in cooperation with Anvisa”.

Also according to the company, the Costa Diadema should head to Santos in the next few hours, as soon as permission to leave is granted. “The safety, health and well-being of guests, crew and communities at the destination are top priorities,” he concluded.

Anvisa also reported that, “according to vessel reports, among passengers who tested positive for Covid-19, the vast majority are asymptomatic, with only a few mild symptomatic individuals.”

The ship Costa Diadema docked yesterday morning (30) in the port of Salvador with 68 positive cases of covid-19 confirmed in the previous 24 hours. There were 56 crew and 12 passengers infected. In all, there are 3,836 people on the ship — 1,320 crew and 2,516 passengers.

Complete disembarkation will be in Santos

According to Anvisa, passengers who tested positive for covid will be isolated in hotels provided by the cruise operator. Residents of Salvador were also authorized to disembark.

The Costa Diadema arrived from the port of Santos, in São Paulo, and would have Ilhéus, in Bahia, as its next destination. Now, the complete disembarkation of passengers will take place in the city of São Paulo, informed Anvisa.

“The authorization for the ship to be redirected to the Port of Santos took place after evaluating the sanitary conditions of the vessel and taking into account the well-being of travelers, in order to take them, in sanitary conditions, to their final disembarkation destination. (Santos). The vessel will continue under restrictions during navigation, that is, all non-essential activities on board must be interrupted and sanitary safety protocols must be complied with inside the vessel until its final destination in Santos”, says the note of the agency.

All passengers must be tested before disembarking in Santos and monitored by the health authorities of the destination locations.

Tourist complains about lack of information

In an article published today, the UOL He heard researcher Dennis Fujita, from the Medical Research Laboratory of the Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo, who is with his fiancee aboard the Costa Diadema ship. He said the situation inside the ship was “desperate” and complained about the lack of information on the part of Costa Cruises.

Fujita said social distancing and mask-wearing protocols are being neglected by travelers. According to him, Anvisa’s safety protocols are broadcast on the internal television circuit and cruise employees usually use the protective masks correctly, but, at parties promoted on board, the company does not charge passengers for their use.