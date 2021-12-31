Anxious, São Carlense will debut at São Silvestre

Lucas training this week in São Carlos; last adjustments for São Silvestre – Credit: Marcos Escrivani

Among the 22 thousand registered to participate in the 96th edition of São Silvestre, which will start at 8:05 am this Friday, 31st, in front of MASP, in São Paulo, is São Carlos Lucas Ferraz, a member of ASA/Vitorenzo São Carlos.

The athlete will make his debut in the traditional hiking competition, which marks the end of the sporting season in the country.

One of the ‘youngest’ of the São Carlos team, Lucas is coached by Paulo César Paiutto and has great expectations in this competition and a mixture of anxiety, adrenaline and a lot of optimism.

The Sao Carlos admits that he is not going to win. As this is the first time, he wants to get used to it and because he is in the base training period for 2022, he wants to complete the 15 km of the race (which passes through streets and avenues of the Capital of São Paulo) in less than 54 minutes.

In an interview with Saint Charles Now, Lucas said he’s going to see the proof. “When I talk to friends and family about running, it’s the first question they ask me if I’ve ever run São Silvestre. Some even get confused, thinking that the distance is the same as a marathon”, he said. “My goal is to finish the race in less than 54 minutes. Even if I can’t, for sure, I’ll be happy for having had the opportunity to participate in the most traditional race in Brazil. The main objective, this time, is to have fun”, he stated.

DETERMINATION

Not knowing how his participation in São Silvestre will be, Lucas said he did not train specifically for the competition. “I continued with base training, under the command of coach Paulo César Paiutto, aiming at the 2022 season”, he said, referring to competitions of the São Paulo Federation and the Brazilian Athletics Confederation.

According to him, the only change was during training sessions, in which he preferred routes with descents and climbs to simulate the route of the race. “I did a weekly volume between 75 and 80 km, with seven running sessions and two strengthening sessions per week”, he revealed.

