Apple offers BRL 1 million bonus to prevent professionals from escaping to the Goal

Apple has adopted a new strategy to contain the departure of its engineers to rivals like Meta, which owns Facebook: offering generous bonuses in the form of shares in the company.

Announced last week, the news will only be aimed at a select group of 10% to 20% of the engineers in the Cupertino company’s design and hardware teams. The offering of the shares, in addition to encouraging professionals to remain at Apple, is also a kind of recognition for the high performance in its divisions in 2021.

In values, according to the Bloomberg, the bonus presented by the managers of the Apple brand will start at US$ 50 thousand (R$ 284.5 thousand) reaching a maximum value of US$ 180 thousand in shares, which corresponds to just over R$ 1 million at the current price. .

Year-to-date, Apple’s shares have already risen 36%, placing the company’s capitalization closer and closer to $3 trillion. Image: Drop of Light/Shutterstock

While positive for some, the program ended up irritating engineers who were left out, pointing out that the company’s selection process was arbitrary.

Finally, after ruling out a return-to-office date and closing all stores in New York because of Ômicron’s advance, Apple also recently confirmed that it will offer another $1,000 bonus to all employees as an aid for home office work.

It is noteworthy that Apple is one of the big techs that is fighting a fight not to lose its talents to other giants in Silicon Valley, in particular to Meta, the main threat to the company led by Tim Cook.

In the last few months alone, the numbers show that Mark Zuckerberg’s company has removed more than 100 engineers from the Apple team as it intensifies its efforts in the augmented reality, artificial intelligence, software and hardware divisions. The company has also been offering salary increases as it prepares to focus on niches like the metaverse in 2022.

