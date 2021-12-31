Arena MRV releases balance of the works of the future house of Galo

Anyone passing through the vicinity of the Arena MRV works, the future home of Atlético, can see, with their own eyes, the evolution of the construction. But those responsible for the enterprise decided to turn these impressions into numbers, and this Thursday (30), they released a balance of work. In summary, 43% of the work is completed and the delivery schedule will be maintained, with the opening scheduled for the end of 2022.

According to the survey, there are currently around 660 employees working, with 1,100 at the peak. During the year, 2,600 tons of metallic structures were erected at the site, in addition to 1,300 pieces of bleachers and another 13,000 precast concrete structures that were installed.

The text also says that three months ago the construction was moved to the interior, with electrical and hydraulic and security installations. The stadium roof even began to be erected last month.

“We have reached the end of another year of hard work and with reasons to celebrate all the project’s achievements. The work continues at the expected pace, we closed important partnerships and the sale of captive chairs is being a great success. Next year will be one of great expectations, but also a lot of work, so that we can deliver the work within the estimated time”, stated the CEO of Arena MRV, Bruno Muzzi.

Partnerships and fan support

As the work progressed, commercial partners began to appear. The first was from an Italian mortar company that now gives its name to the space where Alvinegro fans can follow the construction development. A steel multinational, which is already a partner in the project, has also signed a contract, as has a brewery.

As for the sale of captive seats, the text states that sectors I and II are sold out, in addition to numerous parking spaces. With these assets alone, the club raised R$121 million, which will be reverted to the continuation of the enterprise. There are still seats left in sector I East.

“It is the last opportunity for the athlete to have his name engraved on one of the chairs, which cost from R$899/month until December 31. After this date, commercial conditions may change, and the benefit of being invited to the The international friendly at the inauguration of the MRV Arena ceases to exist”, says an excerpt of the text.

Fans can still have their name engraved in the stadium on the ‘Mural Alvinegro, tiles that will be installed on the esplanade walls, with payments starting at R$ 40. Other information and news can be obtained by clicking here.

