Argentina has 50,000 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours for the first time – News

Argentina registered a new record of daily infections by Covid-19, totaling 50,506 cases this Thursday (30) and surpassing the previous record of more than 42,000 recorded the day before, announced the Ministry of Health.

The number of infections is two and a half times higher than last Monday and represents ten times more than the 5,000 cases registered at the end of November.

On Wednesday, with 42,032 cases, Argentina ranked first in new infections in Latin America, ahead of Brazil (9,128), Colombia (6,326), Bolivia (6,149) and Mexico (5,290). Globally, it was in seventh place, behind the United States (480,129), United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Canada.

In the sum of the last seven days, the South American country is in tenth place with 140,738 new cases, with growth of 218.7% compared to the previous week, according to calculation by the AFP based on official figures.

Amidst the exponential increase in cases, from January 1st, it will be necessary to present a health pass that proves immunization through the complete scheme to enter nightclubs, concert halls and parties in closed spaces, in events with more than a thousand people in spaces open and on group trips for students or retirees.

However, the increase in the number of cases is still not reflected in an exponential growth of patients hospitalized in intensive care and deaths.

This Thursday there were 35 deaths, the same daily balance of a month ago, which marks a difference in relation to the situation last May, when daily infections reached 41,000, with an average of 500 deaths a day for several weeks.

Health authorities attribute the low mortality rate to the advance of the vaccination campaign started a year ago in Argentina and which, since October 12, includes children aged 3 years and over.

So far, 73% of the 45 million Argentines have completed the full vaccination course and, of those, 12% have received a third booster dose. Meanwhile, another 11% received just one dose, mostly children and adolescents.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, in Argentina, there have been 5.6 million people infected and just over 117,000 deaths.