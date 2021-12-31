Argentina sets record for new Covid cases in one day

× Photograph; NIAID/NIH

On Wednesday (29th), Argentina beat its daily record for new coronavirus cases. According to the Ministry of Health, 42,032 people were diagnosed with covid in the country. Bolivia and Uruguay also returned to register an increase in cases.

At the Uruguay, 1,417 cases of Covid were registered this fourth. already the Bolivia registered a record 5,000 new infections today, with 46 dead.

As we showed earlier, countries of the Europe and the United States have registered new Ômicron variant infection daily records of the new coronavirus. The seven-day moving average of cases in the United States reached 267,000 on Wednesday. The United Kingdom registered 183,000 new infections in 24 hours.

Yesterday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the general risk related to the new variant stays very high.

New epidemiological bulletin shows that, in the 20th to 26th week of this month, the global number of Covid cases increased by 11%. The Ômicron variant already accounts for 70% of infections in the United States.

Last week, more than 3,500 scheduled flights were canceled worldwide, also due to the advancement of Ômicron.

