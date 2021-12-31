Argentine promise defeats Hulk, Gabigol and Gómez in the election of the ‘King of America’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Hulk was the highlight of Brazilian football in 2021 with the artillery of the Serie A and Copa do Brasil

Major teams in South America in the 2021 season, Atlético, the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion, Palmeiras, who beat Libertadores, and Flamengo, vice-president for Serie A and Libertadores, dominated the ideal team chosen by the Uruguayan newspaper El País, in a poll that was attended by journalists from all countries in the region.

The “King of America” award for the best player of the season went to Argentine promise Julián Álvarez, 21, who defends River Plate. He received 28% of the votes, beating Gabriel, from Flamengo, who was in second place with 21%.

The G-5 of this dispute was completed by players who play in Brazilian football. Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gómez, from Palmeiras, received 14% and was in third place, followed by Hulk, from Atlético, with 13%, and Uruguayan Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, with 5.5%.

Three other Minas Gerais soccer players were remembered in the vote for the “King of America”, with only one vote each. They are Argentine midfielders Nacho Fernández and Zaracho, both from Atlético, and Bolivian center forward Marcelo Moreno, from Cruzeiro, who leads the artillery of the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Selection

Of the 11 players that make up the ideal team in South America in 2021, nine are active in Brazil. Atlético have Paraguayan defender Junior Alonso, left-back Guilherme Arana and forward Hulk in this team.

Palmeiras counts in the selection of El País with goalkeeper Weverton, defender Paraguay Gustavo Gómez and midfielder Raphael Veiga. The list of Brazilians is completed by the flamenguists William Arão (wheel), Arrascaeta (half) and Gabriel (striker).

Of the players working abroad, in addition to striker Julián Álvarez, from River Plate, elected King of America, right-back Byron Castillo, from Barcelona, ​​Ecuador, is in the ideal number 11.

Check out the selection of El País: Weverton (Palm Trees); Byron Castillo (Barcelona/QUE), Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), Junior Alonso (Atlético) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético); William Arão (Flemish), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) and Arrascaeta (Flemish); Julián Álvarez (River Plate), Gabriel (Flemish) and Hulk (Atlético).

