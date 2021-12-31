Arnaldo Jabor leaves the ICU, but has speech difficulties

Journalist Arnaldo Jabor left the ICU at the Sírio Libanês Hospital, in SP, but has speech difficulties, as reported by the DCM. Jabor has been hospitalized since December 16 after suffering an ischemic stroke, which is caused by lack of blood in the brain due to an artery blockage.

READ MORE:

1 – Um Lugar ao Sol has the worst Ibope in Globo’s history at main time

2 – After two days, Jornal Nacional finally talks about TCU’s investigation against Moro

3 – PT asks the MPF to investigate Braga Netto for the purchase of rump steak with funds from Covid

How is Arnaldo Jabor?

The journalist was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit at 5:20 pm on Wednesday, December 29th. According to the medical record, he was expected to leave the hospital on Christmas Day, December 25th, but his condition only had a positive evolution on the 28th.

He was intubated days after admission, has already been extubated and undergoes tomography every day.

The journalist is being treated by Rogério Tuma, a neurologist.

Jabor is conscious in a semi-intensive unit with an O2 catheter. He is being guided by doctors, but he is unable to speak after a stroke. He just mumbles as he tries to express himself.

Syrian Lebanese issued a note on Wednesday (29) about the state of health of the journalist and filmmaker.

Second the bulletin, he is “aware, in the recovery phase of the Ischemic Vascular Accident and progressive improvement of the neurological condition”.