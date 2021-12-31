At the disposal of the market, Pablo led goal participations in São Paulo in 2021; see numbers | São Paulo

Pablo was directly involved in São Paulo’s 17 goals this season, the same number as Emiliano Rigoni. Jersey 9, however, was the team’s top scorer in 2021 with 14 balls in the opposing nets, against 11 for the Argentine, who arrived in the middle of the season and finished as runner-up in tricolor.

1 of 2 No one in the São Paulo squad has scored as many goals as Pablo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net No one in the São Paulo squad has scored as many goals as Pablo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

Despite the positive numbers within the squad, Pablo lived a season in which he lived with much criticism from the crowd, especially after his elimination to Palmeiras, in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.

The center forward lost a goal that could change the confrontation against the rival, who advanced and ended up as champion of the main South American tournament. From then on, Pablo lost space and saw the club mobilize to hire Jonathan Calleri, the current holder of the position.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

The striker, hired three years ago with star status, is the biggest deal in the history of São Paulo, around R$ 26.6 million in exchange at the time. However, today he is one of the available players in the squad for negotiations.

Aloísio talks about Pablo in São Paulo: “I’m always supporting him”

Any negotiation is hampered by the player’s salary, which increased after triggering a contract trigger. Pablo is committed to São Paulo until the end of 2023.

São Paulo wants a negotiation model in which another club pays the center forward, but so far there has been no movement in this direction.

In recent days, Ceará has shown public interest in the player. The club’s president, Robinson de Castro, declared his desire to have Pablo for 2022, in an interview with podcast CE na Rede, by ge.

— You mentioned Pablo (from São Paulo) and it’s true that we’re interested in Pablo, we’ve been talking, but it’s his decision. It’s not the club’s decision, the club already understands this possibility, but the athlete’s choice remains – he declared.

Despite the bad weather with most of the fans, Pablo likes the routine in São Paulo and what he finds at the Morumbi club. The player, therefore, awaits the movement of the tricolor board to know if he will follow or change his destiny for the next year.

Check out the top-10 in the 2021 goal participation ranking: Player Participations goals Assists pablo 17 13 4 rigoni 17 11 6 Reinaldo 15 4 11 Gabriel Sara 12 10 two Lucian 12 10 two Benitez 10 4 6 Igor Vinicius 8 two 6 eder 7 5 two Rodrigo Nestor 7 1 6 Victor Bueno 6 6 0

+ Watch everything from São Paulo on TV Globo, sportv and ge: