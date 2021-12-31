Athletes denounce Avaí for salary delay. Brasileirão 2022 can change? – 12/30/2021

Andrei Kampff and Fernanda Soares

Once again, football’s attention is turned to justice and fans’ hearts beat faster, hoping that the Court will change the paths determined by the field. This time, the late payment of salaries for athletes from Avaí may determine a loss of points for the club from Santa Catarina, which could change the table of series B in 2021, and the club that would move up to series A in 2022.

It could, but this is a difficult path to take. And let’s explain.

First, the facts.

Seven athletes from Avaí sued the Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football for the delay in salaries related to the 2021 Series B Brazilian Championship. Diego Renan, Edilson, Iury, João Lucas, Jonathan, Rafael Pereira and Ronaldo sought the Union of Professional Football Athletes of the State of Santa Catarina (SAPFESC), which filed with the Notice of Violation in the highest instance of the Brazilian Sports Court.

The Attorney for Sports Justice opened the door this Thursday morning, December 30, asking Avaí to comment on the complaint.

The document presented by the union says that the club was notified in August, pursuant to the terms of article 64§2 of the National Regulation for Registration and Transfers of Soccer Athletes, but the debts were not regularized.

In other words, there is a labor debt. And there is provision for punishment.

What can happen

First, Avaí must pay the debt in order not to risk a punishment that would probably come. The question would be different: would it be valid for the championship that has already ended or for the next one?

The REC text is dubious and allows for interpretation for both sides.

What are the possible scenarios facing the eventual conviction of Avaí?

Article 17 of the Specific Regulation of the Brazilian Championship Series B 2021 provides that the club in default “will be subject to the loss of 3 (three) points per game to be played, after recognition of the delay and default by decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD)”.

It is to say, therefore, that, if the Brazilian Championship Series B were still in progress on the date of the final decision of the Court, Avaí would lose 3 points per game to be played.

It just so happens that this is not the case, as the Championship is already over. In situations like this, § 4 of article 17 provides that the club must lose points among those already won in the Championship. Such measure would cause Avaí to lose the right to dispute the series A of the Brazilian Championship in 2022.

Despite the legal basis for the change in the Brazilian Championship Series B table, the Court will not have a simple decision in its hands. Applying the penalty of losing points referring to the 2021 Championship to Avaí will certainly cause significant damage to sports competition.

It is necessary to remember that the counting of the period of three days for the manifestation of the Avaí will start after the recess period of the STJD, set from December 20, 2021 to January 20, 2022. This means that the Attorney’s Office will deliberate on the establishment of the process from the 24th of January.

When the decision is made to start the process and the complaint is received by the Court, the date of the judgment session of the Disciplinary Commission is set. Once the judgment is made at the Disciplinary Committee, the decision rendered by it will be appealed. Once the appeal is received by the Court, the date of the Court’s judgment is set. When the Plenary judges the matter and we have the final decision of the STJD, it will probably be around the month of March or April.

In other words, until mid-March/April it would not be possible to determine which clubs would be participating in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A nor in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B.

This is an extremely important issue that the Court needs to address, especially given the principle of pro competition, which values ​​the prevalence, continuity and stability of competitions.

The Sports Court must watch over sport and sporting competition. The protection of such legal assets often faces challenges like this, in which it is necessary to balance the cold letter of the law and the guiding principles of Sports Justice.

There is a way for the Court to punish Avaí without causing such a big impact on the competition: the application of the loss of points in the 2022 Brazilian Championship.

This hypothesis is supported by article 17 of the REC which, as we emphasize, provides that the loss of points occurs in matches to be played after the final decision of the STJD.

In addition, the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice provides that the penalties of suspension and loss of field command must be served in subsequent competition of the same nature when they cannot be served in the same competition. Although the CBJD does not refer directly to the penalty of losing points, it is possible to apply such regulations by analogy.

This is because the CBJD itself provides that the interpretation of the standards will be made “with observance of the general rules of hermeneutics, aiming at the defense of discipline, the morality of sport and the sporting spirit” (art. 282) and that “omissions and gaps in this Code will be resolved with the adoption of the general principles of law, the principles that govern this Code and the international standards accepted in each modality, prohibited, in the definition and qualification of infringements, decisions by analogy and application subsidiary of non-sports legislation“(art. 283).

salary delay

The truth is that, even with the reality of permanent salary delay in Brazilian football, clubs are hardly punished.

Easy to understand.

The article of the Specific Regulation of the Brazilian Championship provides that “the club that, for a period equal to or greater than thirty (30) days, is in arrears with the payment of remuneration, due solely and exclusively during the competition, as agreed in a Special Contract of Sports Work, the registered professional athlete, will be subject to the loss of 3 (three) points per game to be played, after recognition of the delay and default by decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice”.

There are two problems there: the delay has to be recognized by the STJD, and the injured athlete must go in person (or send a lawyer appointed by him) to file a complaint with the STJD.

Oh really?

Rare are the athletes who will denounce the club they play for.

When they are leaving the club, this can even happen.

But with the competition going on? If the team loses points, what is its mood with the crowd to continue playing?

Why can’t the complaint be filed by the prosecutor, based on news from the press?

But what to do then? If CBF really wants to combat this problem, it needs to change what it writes.

There are a lot of good people discussing and thinking about sport, legislation and regulations in Brazil. Punish irresponsible leaders, create stricter and more efficient sanctions in the sports sphere, talk. Advance.

So far we’ve talked about sports punishment.

But it is worth remembering that any athlete with late salary can go to court and request the termination of their professional contract.

Two important considerations: first, paying on time is the commitment of every responsible manager; second, football player is a worker, also for legal purposes. A contract with some specifics, that’s why it’s called a Special Employment Contract.

CLT guarantees, in art. 483, D, termination of contract in case of default by the employer. The Pelé Law, in art. 31, says that athlete can also seek termination if the club delays his salary by three months or more. It also applies to FGTS and social security contributions.

FIFA is stricter and sets a two-month delay for termination.

Therefore, even if the case of Avaí is resolved even before a complaint is filed by the prosecutor, it is important for everyone to know: paying on time is, in addition to a moral obligation, a legal duty in football.

Even with the risk of sporting punishment.

