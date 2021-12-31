Atlético intensifies search for Edenilson and studies giving players on loan – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Ricardo Duarte/International Edenilson has already made it clear that he wants to move to Atlético

Despite the little movement in the market at the end of the year, Atlético is looking for specific names to reinforce the team. After forwarding an agreement with defensive midfielder Edenilson, the Alvinegra board intensified conversations with Internacional to bring the player. The information was verified by Itatiaia.

Edenilson has already made it clear that he wants to move to Atlético with the aim of breathing new air, as well as seeing an opportunity in Galo to get closer to going to the 2022 World Cup – a player was present in coach Tite’s latest calls.

Thus, Galo tries together with Inter to release Edenilson for the contractual fine for clubs abroad, which is 3 million dollars (approximately R$ 16.7 million).

The inclusion of an Atlético player on loan for the club from Rio Grande do Sul is not ruled out.

Inter’s board admits that it is “very difficult” to hold on to Edenilson and is already looking for a replacement in the market. “I’m suspicious to say, but Edenilson is, in my opinion, the best player in Brazil in this position today. And if a proposal comes that meets our interests, it’s very difficult to hold back”, revealed the Colorado soccer vice president , Emílio Papaleo Zin, in an interview with Grenal radio this Thursday.

