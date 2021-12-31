Atlético is close to getting midfielder Nathan on loan to Santos until the end of 2022 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Nathan has a contract with Atlético until June 2024

Atlético still doesn’t have the definition of the new coach, but is close to releasing midfielder Nathan to Santos on loan. The club from São Paulo is willing to pay R$ 1 million to Galo for the transfer by the end of 2022, in addition to paying the player’s full salary, a condition imposed by the athletic board to transfer the athlete.

Nathan would go to Santos with economic rights set at 5 million euros (about R$ 31.5 million).

However, Nathan’s departure must not be concluded until Atlético do not close with the new coach – the club is negotiating with Portuguese Jorge Jesus. Itatiaia learned this Wednesday (29) that, as long as the club does not hammer out the new coach, no loan or sale of players from the main squad will take place.

Negotiations with Santos advanced because Nathan’s manager already knows the conditions for the player’s departure.

At Atlético since 2018, when he arrived on loan from Chelsea-ING, Nathan was permanently acquired by Galo in July 2020 and signed a contract until June 2024. At Alvinegro, the midfielder played 118 games and scored 14 goals.

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel