Atlético-MG and Jorge Jesus break negotiations and leave a new conversation for next week, says website

Portuguese coach, fired by Benfica, is the plan A of the Minas Gerais club to replace Cuca, the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion in 2021

the fan of Atlético-MG who hoped to close 2021 as a new technician will end the year frustrated. Club Plan A to Replace Cuca, who resigned on Tuesday (28), Jorge Jesus he asked for the meeting between his representatives and the club to be postponed to next week.

The information was published this Thursday (30) by the website ge. THE ESPN.com.br he searched for sources linked to the Portuguese coach, but received no response until the publication of this text.

Free on the market after being fired fur Benfica, a few days ago, Jesus naturally became Atlético-MG’s priority, having been successful in his passage through Brazil, in 2019, in charge of Flamengo.

The interest in counting on Jesus was confirmed in the first meeting between the parties. Rodrigo Caetano, athletic director of football, spoke with representatives of Mister and made it clear what the club’s project for 2022 is. The conversation was considered positive..

A new meeting would take place on Thursday, with the participation of Jesus and investors Rubens Menin and Ricardo Guimarães, but the conversation ended up being postponed at the request of the coach, who intends to enjoy the last days of the year before deciding on his future.

There will be a new conversation between those involved next week, when the negotiation is expected to reach its conclusion. To close with Jesus, Atlético-MG will need to pay a high salary and also overcome the Middle East club competition.

THE ESPN.com.br also informed last Tuesday (28) that Jorge Jesus wouldn’t mind hitting another Brazilian team, even having made it clear in interviews in the past that, in Brazil, I would only defend Flamengo and the Brazilian team.

For Jorge Jesus, the idea of ​​having a ‘tailor-made project’ and with unlimited capital initially for investment is very attractive to the coach, who, at this moment, does not have a large market in Europe, especially in Portugal.