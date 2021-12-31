Atlético-MG midfielder is packed and ready to play for Santos in 2022 | Atlético-MG | saints

According to the journalist, clubs have already agreed and only details remain to complete the deal

THE Atlético-MG is tailoring his cast for next season. The Minas Gerais team is willing to get rid of good names, but not that they had much space in 2021. One such case is the midfielder Nathan. The player stood out under the command of the coach Jorge Sampaoli, but suffered with some injuries.

Directed by head, the athlete started to have less time on the field and, with the cast filled with important pieces, the rooster chose to trade the player. And its destination must continue in the Southeast, more precisely in São Paulo. According to the journalist Lucas Musetti, The saints is already in the final stages of negotiations to have the midfielder.

THE Fish agreed to pay 100% of the salary of Nathan, which facilitated the transaction. The player’s desire to wear the São Paulo alvinegro shirt too. Nathan he is on vacation in Santa Catarina and the clubs are just waiting for his final “ok” for everything to be completely sanctified.

TRICOLOR STAYED ON THE SIDE

Who had also signed with a proposal to count on Nathan in 2022 was the Fluminense. THE Tricolor of Orange Trees agreed to pay the full amount of the midfielder’s salary, plus an extra amount. But the business has not evolved.